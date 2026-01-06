One Piece May Have Just Hinted That Two More Characters Could Join the Straw Hat Pirates Crew

With a surprising twist, One Piece’s latest chapter may have hinted that an additional member could join the Straw Hats alongside the next potential candidate. The Straw Hat crew is central to One Piece’s narrative, and it has steadily grown as their adventure across the New World has continued. The latest member to officially join the crew was Jinbe, and since then, several other characters have emerged as potential candidates. While fans have long wanted to see Vivi or Yamato join, and many also considered Carrot a possibility, the Elbaph arc has introduced yet another contender.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That candidate is none other than the accursed prince of Elbaph, Loki, whom Luffy directly asked to join the crew. While Loki initially dismissed the idea for valid reasons, recent developments have portrayed him in a more positive light, leading fans to root for him more than ever. However, if Loki does join the Straw Hats, it appears he may not be joining alone. One Piece Chapter 1170, titled “Contrary,” reveals that Loki’s hammer, Ragnir, is a living being with a mind of its own, suggesting that Ragnir could also become part of the Straw Hat crew.

Courtesy of Shueisha

In One Piece Chapter 1170, Loki becomes frustrated when Ragnir prevents him from eating the Devil Fruit, prompting him to swing at the hammer with all his strength. The impact leaves a visible swelling on Ragnir, revealing that the weapon is actually part squirrel-like animal. Weapons imbued with living creatures are not new to the series, as similar cases have appeared before, with Lasso being the earliest and most notable example of this phenomenon. While the details of how Ragnir came to exist in this form remain a mystery, its ability to bruise, think independently, and express emotions confirms that Ragnir is a living being.

If Loki were to join the Straw Hats, a possibility that seems more likely with each new chapter, it is highly probable that Ragnir would join as well. Tony Tony Chopper already serves as proof that unconventional beings can be accepted as full-fledged crew members, making it likely that Ragnir would be treated as a companion rather than a mere object. This is especially true given how adorable Ragnir appears in its hybrid form, drawing clear parallels to Chopper. While these factors alone are enough for Ragnir to be considered a Straw Hat, fans have also noticed another intriguing connection that could give Ragnir a more significant role within the crew.

Courtesy of Shueisha

Although it may be difficult to call it direct foreshadowing, One Piece Chapter 1081 features a color spread of Usopp sleeping beside a squirrel, with squirrels receiving notable emphasis throughout the illustration. This has led fans to speculate that Usopp might eventually wield Ragnir, further fulfilling his dream of becoming a brave warrior of the sea. Elbaph has long been expected to play a crucial role in Usopp’s character arc, as it has been repeatedly hinted that he would fully realize his dream in the land of warriors. As a result, One Piece Chapter 1170 may be subtly suggesting that both Loki and Ragnir could join the Straw Hat Pirates, with Ragnir’s inclusion potentially helping Usopp finally achieve his long-awaited goal.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!