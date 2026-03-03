One Piece Reveals Loki’s Powers And Its Connection to The Void Century

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing Elbaph Arc in One Piece continues the fight against the Holy Knights after the truth about Harald’s death is revealed. Despite struggling for decades and abandoning his pride for Elbaph’s future, Harald was betrayed by the World Government and was forcefully turned into a puppet by Imu. Knowing he doesn’t have much time left before he loses control over his mind, Harald burdened his son, Loki, to kill him with the legendary Devil Fruit powers. The manga has already revealed that the Devil Fruit is a mythical Zoan-type and allows Loki to turn into a gigantic dragon.

Along with Luffy, he arrives on the surface to deal with the Holy Knights who are attacking his homeland and keeping the children hostage. The Holy Knights may be powerful, but they are no match for a force of nature like Loki. However, Loki’s Devil Fruit transformation isn’t simply just for show, as it’s tied to the world’s true history that the Government erased after coming into power. The Elbaph Arc is taking fans closer to the truth about the world, and Loki’s powers are turning out to be more crucial than expected.

One Piece Reveals Loki’s Devil Fruit Powers And Its Connection to Imu

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Jarul is one of the oldest Giants in Elbaph and is considered a hero on the island. He knows a fair amount of history thanks to the ancient text of Harley, although he hasn’t been able to fully decipher everything written in it. After Loki arrives on the battlefield, Jarul reveals that the name of Loki’s Devil Fruit is the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Mythical Type, Model: Niddhoggr.

Anyone who consumes it will transform into the largest dragon in the world, but the size depends on the one who consumes it. The fruit’s true potential can only be achieved by an ancient Giant who is multiple times larger than any ordinary Giant. The legend describes the dragon as a being so vast that it envelops the sky with darkness and breathes lightning. There’s also a connection to the Sun God since a Warrior God from Elbaph, possessing the powers of the legendary Devil Fruit, wielded Ragnir and took on his dragon form to fight against Nika.

Since Nika existed even before Joyboy’s era, the fruit’s history is more complex and mysterious than the series initially lets on. As the latest Chapter 1175 ends, Imu notices Loki’s transformation and expresses their enthusiasm over locating Niddhoggr, implying there’s a connection between the two since the Void Century.

