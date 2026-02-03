One Year Ago Today, One Piece Dropped Its Most Insane Double-Page Spread Ever (And Nothing Will Ever Top It)

One year ago, the One Piece manga unveiled its most informative double panel, one that fans are still dissecting and likely will until the series ends. Now in its final phases, the story has begun unraveling the mysteries it has built up over decades. It has become clear that One Piece is heading toward a climactic battle poised to be among the largest ever depicted in manga, involving multiple factions such as pirates, the World Government, giants, and many others. In preparation for this inevitable conflict, the series has steadily raised its pace, and since entering the Elbaph arc, the narrative progression has been notably intense.

Although the One Piece manga entered the Elbaph arc in late 2024, it was in early 2025 that it truly began delving into the lore of the giants and their significance. These early explorations once again highlighted the concept of the Sun God Nika and how the giants perceive it as two distinct entities. However, the most striking revelation of the arc, and perhaps of the entire manga, was the Harley Mural adorning the Adam Tree. Today marks one year since this unforgettable panel was revealed, and fans continue to analyze it, searching for the deeper meaning behind its symbolism.

One Piece’s Harley Mural Is the Manga’s Biggest Revelation Yet, and It Will Remain So

One Piece Chapter 1138, titled “Harley,” was released on February 3, 2025, and continued the Straw Hats’ exploration of Elbaph. While Luffy roamed the island, where it was revealed that someone like Shanks had attacked the castle’s Ouest region, it was Franky’s journey alongside Ripley, Scopper Gaban’s wife, near the Adam Tree that took a surprising turn. During this exploration, Franky stumbled upon the Harley Mural. At the same time, Robin was visiting Elbaph’s library, where she began reading a book that described the existence of three different worlds.

Coincidentally, the Harley Mural Franky discovered was also painted with heavy detail that fans have interpreted as representing those same three worlds. The mural features illustrations of nearly every race introduced throughout the series, and given that it was drawn around the time of the Void Century, its depiction of three worlds has led fans to believe it reflects the true structure of the One Piece world. The first world appears to represent the era before the Void Century, the second symbolizes the Void Century itself, and the third depicts the current world, almost as if it were foretelling a prophecy. With Ripley mentioning that the mural resembles a child’s dream, its true meaning remains unclear and will likely stay that way until the author begins to fully unravel it.

Still, what makes this panel so extraordinary is how open it is to interpretation, allowing fans to dissect and absorb it in their own ways while constructing narratives about the One Piece world. This single double-page spread has sparked countless theories, and its ability to keep fans engaged for months is an achievement few manga could replicate. By potentially depicting both the origins of the world’s strange phenomena, such as Devil Fruits, and the possible end of the world itself, the Harley Mural stands not just as a massive lore reveal, but as a culmination of over two decades of One Piece storytelling, one that is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon. Meanwhile, there is another aspect of Chapter 1138 that also stands out.

One Piece Chapter 1138 Had Also Confirmed Another Big Mystery

While the Harley Mural revealed at the end of the chapter alone makes Chapter 1138 one of the best One Piece chapters in years, the chapter itself opened with another major moment: Shamrock confronting the apprehended Loki. This was the chapter in which the long-held doubts about Shanks being an evil figure were finally put to rest, as Shamrock confirmed that Shanks is his younger twin. Shamrock then went on to display his power in a brutal fashion, mercilessly attacking Loki while he was still in shackles, clearly showcasing just how ruthless and powerful he truly is.

With revelations of this magnitude packed into a single chapter, it is no surprise that Chapter 1138 stands as one of the most shocking chapters in the manga. As One Piece is currently portraying the climax of the ongoing conflict, the story may eventually return to the Harley Mural, unveiling the true meaning behind its imagery. When that happens, the chapter featuring that revelation could become one of the most defining in the series. Until then, the Harley Mural revealed in One Piece Chapter 1138, released one year ago as of this writing, remains the most insane double-page spread the series has delivered so far.

