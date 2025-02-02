One Piece Explores the Truth About the Three Worlds

The One Piece manga is currently featuring the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc in the Final Saga. Creator Eiichiro Oda doesn’t disappoint fans with the shocking plot twists and lore, just as fans expected. The arc is already off to a strong start, and there’s more to come. After more than twenty years of build-up, the story is finally taking shape as we get closer to the truth behind the world. Luffy and his crew will face a more dangerous opponent than ever while fans will learn about the history. Nico Robin, the crew’s archeologist, is the key to unraveling the truth as she’s the only one there who’s able to read ancient language.

As one of the oldest nations in the world, Elbaf is a treasure trove of mysteries. The country’s history dates back to even before the Void Century. In Chapter 1136, Jarul, the Hero of the Giants, reveals they have an ancient text, Harley, that contains several historical facts. However, because no one can read the language, there have been several interpretations of Nika, the Sun God. Some believe Nika is a ruler, a god of destruction, a god of liberation, or a god of laughter. Regardless of what they believe, one thing is for certain, Nika only appears when the world is about to undergo a major change.

One Piece Chapter 1138 Introduces the Story of the Three Worlds

In Chapter 1136, Jarul reveals that the world has been destroyed twice. Every time Nika appears, the world undergoes a major change and gets destroyed. It’s a fair assumption that Luffy is the third Nika. In Chapter 1138, Robin translates the Harley text while Franky visits a cave with Ripley. The cave has murals inscribed, revealing the major events in the history. Franky is amazed by how all the races joined forces for a single goal. According to the text, the first world was engulfed in fire.

Mankind became greedy and touched the sun, which led to their destruction. The slaves’ prayers were answered when the Sun God appeared. However, the Earth God raged and led the world to chaos with their serpent of hellfire. The second world, believed to be the Void Century, the era where Joyboy lived, was destroyed by sinking. The sun was believed to spread the fires of war, leading to the assumption among the Giants that Nika was a destroyer. The third world, believed to be the present era is where “they” will meet. Assuming that one of them is Luffy, the other one could be Imu.

According to the text, the Sun God will guide the world to the end and bring forth a new morning. This is another callback to the prophecy of Fishman Island, where Luffy is supposed to destroy the island in the near future. There’s also a mention of some promise, likely the one Joyboy made to Poseidon in the Void Century, which will be fulfilled by Luffy in this era. Going forth, the arc will unravel more about the history and what happened in the past.