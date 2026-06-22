Shonen Jump Finally Debuts a High-Octane Action Comedy That Is Everything You’d Want From a 2026 Manga

2026 has been a very productive year for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine, featuring the conclusion of many manga that had been running for a long time. This year has already seen the end of three major series, including Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel, Modulo, Black Clover, and Chainsaw Man. Meanwhile, other big titles, such as Sakamoto Days and Blue Box, are also planned to conclude later this year. While 2026 has marked the end of several long-running manga, it has also seen the conclusion of shorter series that did not run for very long. However, the year has not only been about endings and cancellations, as the magazine has also embraced the debut of many new manga.

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Dozens of new manga have already been released, with three series debuting this month alone. The latest manga to arrive in the magazine is Cannon Master by Reiya Machida, an author with a modest background in manga creation and several previous works to his name. However, the debut of Cannon Master is already shaping up to be the author’s best work and one of the standout releases of the year so far. At its core, the manga is a high-octane action comedy with a quirky premise, clearly drawing inspiration from many great shonen series while presenting itself as its own thing, making it something readers are bound to enjoy in 2026.

Shonen Jump’s Newest Manga Is the Perfect Modern Manga for Fans of Unserious Stories

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Cannon Master‘s first chapter, titled “Master and Disciple of the Frontier,” establishes its narrative in a world of sand where many races coexist after overcoming a great war. However, the remnants of that conflict, the Regiliths, mechanical weapons that have gone berserk, still roam the outskirts of the world, posing a threat to its inhabitants. As a result, a new frontier force known as the Slayliths has been established, whose duty is to eliminate these rogue machines. As the chapter progresses, it also reveals that magic is employed in this world, creating a setting filled with both fantasy and sci-fi elements.

At the heart of the story, however, is the dynamic between the two main characters, Bharat and Ur, who are master and disciple, with Ur constantly praising his master. While Bharat demonstrates why he is a powerful Slaylith and one of the world’s heroes, the twist reveals that his disciple, Ur, actually possesses unparalleled strength and abilities. Bharat does his best to keep Ur’s secret hidden, even from Ur himself, and while this may seem somewhat selfish, his intentions are not malicious, with the trope serving as a constant source of comedy.

This dynamic is essentially that of Mob Psycho 100‘s Mob and Reigen, but taken to an even greater extreme. Elements reminiscent of One-Punch Man are also present, albeit with the roles reversed. The first chapter reveals that Ur is a genius who also works incredibly hard, following a daily training routine that involves absurd levels of exercise. The manga is delightfully unserious and funny on multiple fronts, which gives it a unique charm. However, that does not mean the series lacks in other aspects. Its action, combined with classic shonen tropes, stands out as one of the manga’s greatest strengths.

Cannon Master Shines Through Its Action Like a Classic Shonen Series

Image courtesy of Shueisha

The first chapter of the series also sets up a perfect confrontation against a powerful threat, with Bharat showcasing his abilities as a Slaylith. However, the monster that appears is far beyond his capabilities, forcing him to rely on his apprentice, Ur, who hesitates due to his lack of confidence. As the battle intensifies and Bharat finds himself cornered, he encourages Ur to take action, and Ur finally unleashes his abilities, defeating the monster single-handedly with his overwhelming power, hinting that the source of his strength is connected to the berserk devices themselves.

The action truly shines, and with the energy clashes, it appears to draw direct inspiration from Dragon Ball. Meanwhile, its premise of being bestowed with the very power one despises is also a classic shonen concept that only elevates the action and stakes further. However, through it all, the dynamic between Bharat and Ur, particularly the latter’s unwavering belief in his master, remains the series’ defining element, making the manga as delightfully unserious as possible. Thus, at a time when many new manga are being axed for trying too hard to appear serious without embracing the genre’s quirky roots, Cannon Master, the latest series to debut in Shonen Jump, might just be the manga fans need in 2026.

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