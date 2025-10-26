Shonen Jump’s Coolest New Sci-Fi Series Has Ended & You Can Read It in a Weekend

Shonen Jump‘s coolest new gen science-fiction series has come to an end with its latest chapter, and you can actually check it out in a single weekend to see what it’s all about. It’s no secret that Shueisha has been aggressive with its cancellations this year as Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has cancelled nearly ten series through 2025 as it tries to find new successes. But it’s not just the main magazine, however, as Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app in Japan has been going through a lot of changes of its own as many of its bigger franchises come to an end this year.

That’s unfortunately the case for Shiro Moriya’s Astro Baby. The series has been running in Shonen Jump+ since February 2024, but has had some issues during its serialization. Hiatuses meant there were some breaks in between each of the chapters, and fans had sensed that it was coming to a rather swift conclusion. Then this was all seemingly confirmed with early reports noting its upcoming end. But with 43 chapters under its belt, it’s a complete science fiction story that you can now check out in full over the course of a single weekend.

Astro Baby Ends In Shonen Jump With 43 Chapters

Courtesy of Shueisha

With the release of Chapter 43, Shiro Moriya’s Astro Baby officially has come to an end with Shonen Jump+. The science-fiction series has been feared to have been cancelled due to its rather short run, but it more likely seems like it came to an end that the creator had strived for. Rather than being cut short before it could have a chance to tell its complete story much like many cancellations we’ve seen this year, Astro Baby’s 43 chapters do tell a complete story with a fun conclusion.

Astro Baby takes place following a meteor attack that spreads a mysterious disease that causes humans to eat one another. Introducing fans to Billy, a young soldier who joins the military in order to get back to his hometown (which was at the center of this outbreak) and reunite with his childhood crush Eleanor, Astro Baby tells a rather fun story. Because it turns out that the cause of this disease is aliens, and Billy ends up taking care of Eleanor’s baby when it’s possessed by the powers of one of these aliens.

Why You Should Check Out Astro Baby Anyway

Courtesy of Shueisha

At just 43 chapters, Astro Baby is able to tell a rather fun but quick story that you wouldn’t find elsewhere. With the alien taking control of a baby, Billy and this alien need to work together to put an end to the invasion and thus save humanity. It’s a cool series that makes a lot of good with its core idea. It’s the kind of series that you’ll just blast through because of its blend of science fiction and horror, but there’s also plenty of levity inherently there with its wacky central premise.

It’s also got a very cool art style that makes it perfect for science fiction. Moriya’s work blends in Western animation influences (which can result in some very cool cover art), and it can be seen with each of the characters. For example, one character has basically a “Betty Boop mouth” that’s always just a little open. It’s just a lot of fun, and now that it has ended, it’s a great way to spend a weekend. In fact, some fans will be able to get through it in a single day.

