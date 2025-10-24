3 Shonen Jump Series Cancelled in October Before They Got a Chance

Shueisha’s famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and digital Shonen Jump+ platform are always at the center of attention since they have a plethora of exciting series. However, the competition has been getting rough in recent years, especially after the digitalization of manga series, which made the medium more accessible to readers. Because of this, dozens of new series are introduced each year, with just as many getting axed to make room for newer series. Most of the time, at least in WSJ, several series get to release new chapters for about a year before the publisher decides to discontinue them after they flop.

However, there have been cases in the past when the manga series don’t even get to drop 18 or 19 chapters. While Shonen Jump+ has been pretty aggressive this year with the cancellations, WSJ didn’t discontinue that many. However, the two series that did get discontinued from the magazine didn’t even release their first volumes, while the Shonen Jump+ series in this list will release its second volume this year. While the volume release dates of these manga series have been revealed, it’s only for the Japanese version, and there’s been no confirmatoin yet if they will be published in English.

3) Kaedegami

While Kaedegami did receive a lot of attention during its debut, the readers didn’t stick around for long. The manga ended in Chapter 17 and will release its final volume on November 4th, 2025. This historical supernatural series is set in a world filled demonic monsters known as Shenguai that are known to cause harm to people. The story follows a young orphan, Kou, who lives in the mountains with Chiyou, a Shenguai god of war who has a horrifying past. Despite being such a monster, she has Kou’s trust, and the orphan will do anything in his power to save her.

2) Waiting For the Sunlight

This historical Shonen Jump+ manga ended in only 15 chapters and has already released its first volume, while the final Volume 2 will be out on December 4th, 2025. The manga was released in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of World War II. This heartbreaking story is set in the summer of 1940, following Yoko Matsubara, a young girl living in Shigaraki, Shiga Prefecture. She’s extremely talented in pottery and showed immense talent at a young age. Yoko sets out to pursue her passion, not knowing about the horrors that await her.

1) Ekiden Bros

Ekiden Bros will release its final Chapter 17 on October 26th, 2025, while the first volume is scheduled to be out on November 4th. This sports manga follows Nobunaga, a young student who grew up watching the Tokyo-Hakune Round-Trip College Ekiden Race since his mother ran a dormitory full of long-distance runners training for the marathon. Despite his passion for sports, he doesn’t plan on participating since he’s afraid his incompetence will make his father a laughing stock. However, he rediscovers his love for running after getting in a brief argument with his childhood rival and entering a ten-kilometer run.

