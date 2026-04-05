Shonen Jump Officially Cancels Yet Another Major Series in 2026 (& Fans Saw It Coming)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially cancelled its fourth major series of the year, and unfortunately fans saw this one coming. With the start of a new quarter comes the start of a new phase for the long running magazine. The publisher had revealed plans to introduce three new series through the course of April, and that meant that unfortunately three current serializations would need to end in order to make room for the new titles. But not all series are lucky enough to end on their own terms before being cancelled.

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The second of the new titles has made its debut with Shonen Jump following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo and the cancellation of Gonron Egg just this past week, and that means it’s time to make room for the third of these new additions. Unfortunately, this has resulted in the cancellation of Hideaki Nabe’s The Mage Next Door after only 21 chapters. But thankfully, it ends with some semblance of closure despite the fact it was forced to cut its story short.

Shonen Jump Cancels The Mage Next Door After 21 Chapters

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hideaki Nabe’s The Mage Next Door made its debut last November as part of a hope to shake up Shonen Jump magazine last year. 2025 was one of the most tumultuous years for the magazine in recent memory, and this seemed like a promising series after 10 other works had been cancelled through the year before. Introducing fans to a mage coming to Earth, the series switched up the usual formula by having his magic be smaller and less focused on action. Rather than explosive or cool looking spells, Toya Osoegawa instead had magic that was focused on doing laundry and other menial tasks.

But while other cancellations saw some series trying to wrap up their stories as best as they possibly could, The Mage Next Door was able to find some sense of conclusion as Osoegawa was facing off against a major threat from his past. Finally deciding to use his attack magic, and sacrificing all of his other spells to do so, fans kind of saw this cancellation coming as it was not getting much attention from fans in Japan. As the story seemed to be wrapping up with the latest chapters, an early axe seemed all the more likely.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump in April 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump promised three new series making their debut in the magazine through April 2026, and the first of these new titles comes shortly after Gonron Egg’s cancellation. With Atsushi Nakamura’s Roku’s House of Oddities releasing its debut chapter, there are two more new titles coming in the next couple of weeks. The Mage Next Door‘s cancellation will be making room for the next title, “Natsu no Mushikago” from creator Satosho Masayoshi, and there might be one more cancellation to keep an eye out for.

But that being said, there’s a very promising new title on the way as Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi is returning to Shonen Jump seven years after the end of that series with a brand new work, “2nd Year Class B Hero Destroyers.” It already seems much different than the previous work, and hopefully one of these new projects have a better chance at success than the cancelled ones.

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