Shonen Jump Has Now Cancelled 10 Series in 2025 (What’s Happening?)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now cancelled ten major manga series just this year alone with its latest cancellation, and it might not be over just yet. It’s the start of a whole new era of Shonen Jump as following the losses of some of their biggest franchises in quick succession at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, Shueisha has been ramping up into overdrive to find its next generation of potential hits. It’s meant a lot of new series have started their own runs this year, and many more have been cancelled as a result.

Shonen Jump has kicked off a new cycle of introducing new serializations this Fall with a couple of new series getting ready to make their respective debuts, and this also means there are even more cancellations ready to hit too. With Daiki Nono’s Ekiden Bros getting the axe last week, it’s now been confirmed that Yoshiharu Kataoka’s Ping-Pong Peril has been cancelled as well. Getting cut short with only 17 chapters under its belt, this is now the tenth series that has been cancelled in 2025.

Ping-Pong Peril Cancelled at Shonen Jump After 17 Chapters

Yoshiharu Kataoka’s Ping-Pong Peril has been cancelled with the latest issue of Shonen Jump following reports from earlier in the week, and the manga now joins an unfortunate club with its cancellation. It’s now one of the manga Shonen Jump franchises to be cancelled before it even hits 20 chapters like seen with the likes of Ekiden Bros and Kaedegami earlier this Fall, and unfortunately it’s now one of the ten series that have been cancelled through the year already. On top of the series that reached their natural ends this year too, the magazine really is going through a lot of changes.

Shonen Jump has now fully cancelled ten different manga releases this year. Undead Unluck, Mission: Yozakura Family, and Kill Blue have reached their natural ends through the year as well, and that makes it 13 series that have ended within the magazine this year overall. It all breaks down as such:

Undead Unluck

Mission: Yozakura Family

Hakutaku (Cancelled)

Astro Royale (Cancelled)

Syd Craft: Love Is a Mystery ( Cancelled)

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo (Cancelled)

Star of Beethoven (Cancelled)

Embers (Cancelled)

Kill Blue

Nice Prison (Cancelled)

Kaedegami (Cancelled)

Ekiden Bros (Cancelled)

Ping-Pong Peril (Cancelled)

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump’s Future?

As for what this means for Shonen Jump’s future, the magazine is moving full steam ahead. The latest issue introduced a brand new series, Hideyaki Nabe’s The Mage Next Door, and plans to introduce another new series next week as well as a new cycle of serializations continues. The magazine also announced that there are plans for both The Elusive Samurai and Sakamoto Days to reach their respective ends in the coming weeks and months, so there are even more endings coming our way in the near future.

There might even be more cancellations on the horizon as more franchises make their debut, and it’s likely that there will be even more shake ups as we head into 2026 and beyond. Shonen Jump might be a bit more aggressive with the number of cancellations we’ve seen this year so far as it searches for a new hit, but hopefully that settles down soon as many of these works deserve a fighting chance at making that happen.

