3 New Shonen Jump April 2026 Series First Looks Revealed (& What They Might Replace)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that there are three new series making their debuts through the course of April, and has revealed the first looks at what to expect from these new Spring releases. Shonen Jump has entered a new quarter, and that means that the long running magazine is going to go through a lot more changes. With these new projects coming our way, it also means three series will be ending their runs as the magazine needs to make room for these new serializations hoping to find their audiences.

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Shueisha has dropped an early preview for these new serializations coming this April, and with it has given fans the first look at three new stories coming to the magazine. With these new additions (featuring some very notable creators who have already had projects released with Shonen Jump previously), it’s time to breakdown what’s new coming this April along with trying to figure out what could be cancelled or ending next in the coming weeks. Read on below for that breakdown.

3). Roku no Okashina

Courtesy of Shueisha

“Roku no Okashina” (its current title before official English language license) is a new series from Atsushi Nakamura, who is returning to Shonen Jump magazine five years after the end of their previous series, Agravity Boys. This series was cancelled after it hit the 50 chapter mark, and teases a large cast of characters. Making its debut with the April 6th edition of the magazine, this one is going to be replacing the recently cancelled Gonron Egg (which was just cancelled this past week). But there are two more coming in the two weeks that follow that will bring two other serializations to an end.

2). Natsu no Mushikago

Courtesy of Shueisha

“Natsu no Mushikago” is a new series from creator Satosho Masayoshi, who has worked with other creators as an assistant in the past but this will be their debut work. Hitting the magazine on April 13th, the first look at the project teases a basketball series. There has been a distinct lack of sports projects in Shonen Jump‘s current line up, so it’s certainly going to be welcome (especially if there’s some kind of power system involved with the visual seen here). But as for what it will replace, there are a few notable options.

In terms of the potentially cancelled series, Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits is currently in the danger zone with 19 chapters thus far. If it’s cancelled within the next week, it will be in line with the other cancellations that happened by the time they reached Chapter 20. The Mage Next Door seems a little closer to that, however, with its own Chapter 20 meaning it might be also cancelled soon too. Both series are in notable climaxes at this time, and are likely the next ones hit to make room.

1). 2-Nen B-Gumi Yusha Destroyers

Courtesy of Shueisha

“2-Nen B-Gumi Yusha Destroyers” is the highest profile release coming next. Hitting Shonen Jump on April 20th, Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi is returning seven years after that series came to an end with a brand new project. Seemingly set in a high school or following students in the midst of action or shenanigans, it’s definitely getting ready to take up some room in the magazine. But while there are cancellations that could happen soon, there are a couple of series that could end too.

There are a few notable series that are in their final arcs at the moment such as Sakamoto Days, but if there’s one series that could feasibly end in the next month it’s actually Koji Miura’s Blue Box. Taiki’s heading into the final games of his high school career, and that’s really only the final story loo it needs to close before it can end. The latest chapters have been filled with a ton of emotional sendoffs, so fans might need to keep a closer eye on is potential end coming soon.

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