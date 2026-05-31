Shonen Jump Officially Cancels Its First Major Series of Summer 2026 (& Fans Hate It)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially cancelled its first major series of the Summer, and fans are really hating the fact it’s been cut so early before it could even get going. It’s time for another big shake up with Shonen Jump this year as following four major cancellations through the Winter and Spring months so far, Shueisha is preparing for their next wave of new serializations hoping to get fan attention. But that naturally also means there needs to be some room made for what’s next with quick cancellations coming for the works.

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Akira Inui’s Alien Headbutt has unfortunately been marked for cancellation by fans for the last few weeks as it seemed to be speeding up its events into its final battle. Unfortunately, it has now been confirmed to be the case. Following reports earlier in the week revealing an early axe, Alien Headbutt has now been officially cancelled in Shonen Jump with the release of its 16th and final chapter with the magazine. But fans are really sad to see this one go despite it not fully getting off the ground.

Shonen Jump Cancels Alien Headbutt With Chapter 16

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Alien Headbutt has officially come to an end with Shonen Jump with the release of Chapter 16, and unfortunately this is one of the quickest cancellations fans have seen in quite a while. The other axed series through the year have been able to get at least 19 or so chapters before their own endings, so this one feels especially cruel despite the fact that fans outside of Japan have been sharing their support for the series. But in the region itself, it was immediately clear that fans in the area were not really feeling the wrestling based action.

Fans saw this cancellation coming quickly when Ouga unlocked not only a powerful final form, but then started to quickly take down a number of cool looking alien enemies that likely would have served in longer fights in a potential future. The penultimate chapter even saw Ouga kicking off the final battle for the fate of the Earth (on the moon, no less), and the final chapter sees him getting that victory. But for all of that potential, .

What’s Being Cancelled Next in Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump has revealed that they are going to be introducing three new series through the rest of June, and Alien Headbutt‘s cancellation is clearing the first slot. But that means we’re going to see two more series come to an end. It could end up being a long running hit ending its run like Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, and Hima-Ten! (and potentially even Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi) which are all in the midst of their final arcs, but it’s more likely that we’ll instead see another series being cancelled instead. But the options are limited in that case.

Under Doctor and Kinato’s Magic are the only other two series that are within a potential cancellation window, and neither seems to be ready to end. Under Doctor has just kicked off its social media presence with official launches together with the first volume of its manga, and Kinato’s Magic has actually slowed down in the midst of a new training arc with no resolution in sight. So it really is a mystery as to what’s going to end next.

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