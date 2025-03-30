Major Shonen Jump Series Returning With New Chapter Long After Its Ending

One major Shonen Jump series is coming back with a brand new chapter five years after it originally came to an end! Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has gone through a lot of changes over the course of the last year as many of its biggest franchises have come to an end. Hit series like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Mission: Yozakura Family and more have ended their run in the magazine, and that means there are lots of new series that have come to potentially take their place. Some of these new series even come from creators who already had a hit with the magazine.

One such creator has been Taishi Tsutsui, who is now currently running in the magazine with their newest work, Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery. This run must have gone well as Taishi is soon returning with a brand new chapter of We Never Learn: Bokuben. Hitting Shueisha’s Jump+ app on April 4th (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), this is being labeled as a “special” chapter without any concrete details about what to expect from this comeback, however. But given We Never Learn‘s original ending, the prospect of a new chapter is that much more exciting.

We Never Learn: Bokuben Had Shonen Jump’s Best Ending

We Never Learn: Bokuben ran with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for three years between 2017 and 2020, but it ended it what has to be the best romantic comedy ending of all time. Failing that, it certainly is the best Shonen Jump ending ever seen. Series creator Taishi Tsutsui set the original series around five different potential romantic interests for central protagonists Nariyuki Yuiga. But rather than have Nariyuki select one and harm all of the others in the wake for its end, the creator decided to let each of the heroines win.

We Never Learn: Bokuben released a different ending for each of the main heroines with each of them showcasing what kind of future relationship they would have for Nariyuki. This lets fans choose whichever version of the ending they prefer, and each one still fits within the overall canon. The story was written with this idea of creating multiple endings that would serve different character purposes with each of their endings It truly was interesting, so it’s even more so when considering how it could come back.

What Will This New Chapter Be?

As for what to expect from this special new chapter of We Never Learn: Bokuben, it’s tough to predict considering the nature of the manga’s ending. It’s unlikely that we’ll get some kind of epilogue after the ending since each of those endings is technically part of the official story canon, so it will likely be a much more casual revisit of the series to help fans fall in love with the modern classic all over again. This is also likely going tie into Tsutsui’s new series in some way too.

With Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery currently under 20 chapters as of the time of this publication, the manga is now in a precarious place with Shonen Jump overall. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this series is going to get the axe, but this is the point where a manga’s fate is usually decided one way or the other. This special chapter could combine the casts of both series for a special outing as a way to promote the new series too, so fans should be ready for any kind of comeback.