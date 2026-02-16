Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reportedly Leaves MAPPA After Anime’s Success

Even though it’s a fairly new series, Jujutsu Kaisen is easily one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time. The series’ popularity skyrocketed in 2020 after an anime adaptation by MAPPA was confirmed, helping the manga become one of the best-selling of all time. The manga reached its conclusion in 2024, but the anime still has to adapt the final two arcs before wrapping up the story. While the story is incredible in its own right, there’s no doubt that the anime has helped significantly in boosting its popularity. The first season was directed by Sunghoo Park, one of the most renowned names in the industry, and his work is greatly appreciated even now.

The first season had some of the best fight choreography in a Shonen series. However, the second season changed everything completely, from the art style to the visual aesthetics, when Shota Goshozono took charge. Sunghoo Park left MAPPA after the first season to establish his own E&H Production studio. However, a recent rumor suggests a major shift in the anime’s staff once again, as another Jujutsu Kaisen director is likely to leave MAPPA.

Jujutsu Kaisen Director Shota Ghoshozono Reportedly Won’t Complete The Culling Game Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

With Goshozono at the helm since Season 2, the anime reached even new heights of popularity that the first season didn’t achieve. In 2019, during the early days of his career, he served as a key animator on Mob Psycho 100 and then eventually worked on Episode 8 of the first season. He was chosen as the series director for the first time, and he had big shoes to fill, considering the series’s popularity. The director returned in Season 3 Cour 1, and it was expected he would continue to adapt the entire story.

However, according to a rumor circulating around on social media, the director will leave the studio of his own accord after Cour 1. While there is no official confirmation regarding the matter, many social media accounts are already discussing the major change in JJK’s staff. The information was also shared by @Go_Jover on X, a reliable source of information regarding JJK. However, the account doesn’t confirm anything and only talks about the ongoing rumors. Goshozono is expected to have left MAPPA after his contract expired to join another studio. Unless MAPPA makes an official statement, the rumors should only be taken with a grain of salt.

The first part of Season 3 will conclude in March this year and will likely unveil information about the continuation of the Culling Game Arc. The director of the second part will be revealed sooner or later, so for now, nothing has been set in stone yet. While it’s highly likely that the director will change in Part 2, the anime won’t be reducing its production quality, even if the difference in storyboarding might seem obvious. Jujutsu Kaisen is the biggest anime under MAPPA’s banner, and the studio wouldn’t likely compromise its quality, especially when fans are used to seeing some of the most beautifully animated episodes in the industry.

