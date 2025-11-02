This Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Is a Must-Watch for Isekai Anime Fans

Crunchyroll is now airing many new anime shows as part of the jam packed Fall 2025 anime schedule, but there’s one hidden gem you need to check out if you’re interested in watching great Isekai anime releases. There are a ton of new Isekai anime releases each year, let alone the amount we get with each new season. Because it’s still one of the most popular light novel turned anime genres in Japan, fans are still getting to see a lot of successful anime releases try their shot at making it big with those fans that love Isekai anime in particular.

Crunchyroll has a lot of such shows that are airing this Fall, but one has really started to stand out from the others because of the way it’s starting to flesh out the world around its otherworldly hero. Featuring a protagonist who is so godly that they refer to themselves with the royal “We,” A Wild Last Boss Appeared! has taken things even further with some fantastic animation sequences with a main character who is still providing the overpowered fun fans hope to see.

A Wild Lass Boss Appeared! Is Really Standing Out

Courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! originally began as a series of light novels written by Firehead and illustrated by YahaKo back in 2015, and has made its full anime debut this Fall. Directed by Yuya Horiuchi for Wao World, the series is set around an online RPG called Exgate. The main character ends up portraying Lufas Maphaahl, and becomes a top player who positions themselves as sort of a final boss ahead of the game’s actual final boss. Thus players start to band together to defeat Lufas instead, and essentially formed their own lore together rather than continue the story of the game.

Lufas is eventually defeated by a group of players who go by the name of the Seven Stars, but the protagonist one day finds themselves sucked into Exgate itself. Waking up within this world as the actual Lufas, this protagonist finds out that they have been revived 200 years after Lufas’ defeat and now must figure out what’s been happening to this fantasy world. All the while figuring out how much is different from the game, and how eerily the same it all is.

What Makes Last Boss So Different

Courtesy of Wao World

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! stands out from the other Isekai releases because of the kind of character Lufas actually is in this world. Like Overlord, Lufas is an overpowered boss type that is immediately stronger than everything in the world around them. But unlike that series, Lufas discovers that their defeat in the game has led to some disastrous impacts for this real fantasy world in the years that followed. Piecing together that past, Lufas is now out on a journey that sees her gathering her older also powerful allies. But she’s not seeking to destroy the world or anything like that.

Lufas is just on a casual journey, but at the same time it has resulted in some fantastic sequences so far. The action is top tier with a lot of fluid motion (especially the flying dogfight seen in the latest episode), and some cool magic powers. Lufas has also sparked a mystery within themself too as while they know they’re a person from the real world, they are starting to spark memories that should only belong to Lufas. It’s such an interesting mystery that will continue to unfold through the rest of the episodes coming through the Fall.

