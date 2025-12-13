10 Iconic Anime Couples Who Redefine Couple Goals

Romance is something that tends to be divisive in stories, and anime is no exception; whether it’s through a show not giving a couple enough time to shine, or simply because someone’s preferred couple didn’t become canon, it’s almost always a mixed bag and something that can make or break an anime forever.

Romance will always be divisive in anime, but fortunately, that’s not always the case, and there are plenty of anime couples that never fail to be fun to watch. A few couples especially stand out for how great they are, and it’s easy to see them as the most iconic couples in all of anime.

10) Makoto Yuki And Aigis (Persona 3: The Movie)

Makoto Yuki and Aigis are two of the principal characters of A-1 Pictures’ Persona 3 The Movie tetralogy. Aigis is an Anti-Shadow Suppression Weapon who joins SEES in the second film, and despite having only just met Makoto, she has a strange compulsion to protect him from any and all danger and stay by his side at all times.

While Makoto and Aigis were already pushed as Persona 3’s main couple, the movies removed any and all ambiguity by making their relationship a focal point of the story with far more scenes of them bonding and supporting each other. Makoto and Aigis’ relationship is arguably the best one in the Persona franchise, and the films adapted it perfectly.

9) Ichigo Kurosaki And Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki and Orihime Inoue are the main couple of Studio Pierrot’s Bleach. While Orihime’s feelings for Ichigo were originally one-sided, as Ichigo and Orihime develop spiritual powers and get involed in one battle after another, their feelings slowly become mutual as they grow to support each other as equals.

While romance isn’t a big part of Bleach’s story, Ichigo and Orihime still manage to have great chemistry from day one, and when the series ends with them being married, it’s incredibly satisfying to see. Battle shonen anime have a reputation for being bad at handling romance, but surprisingly, Bleach more than succeeds at it.

8) Kagome Higurashi And Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

Kagome Higurashi and Inuyasha are the main couple of Sunrise’s Inuyasha. Kagome and Inuyasha are forced to travel Sengoku Japan to assemble the Shikon Jewel, and while their relationship is rife with bickering and jealousy, it isn’t long before it evolves into something genuine and heartfelt, even if they struggle to admit it.

Legendary creator Rumiko Takahashi is famous for her great romances, and Inuyasha is one of the best examples for how strong Kagome and Inuyasha’s dynamic is and, above all, for allowing them to actually become a couple. It took a long time for Kagome and Inuyasha to get together, but that didn’t make their relationship any less fun to watch.

7) The Rentaro Family (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You)

Bibury Animation Studios’ The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You revolves around Rentaro Aijo, a boy who’s told he’ll meet 100 soulmates in high school and must love all 100 of them equally. This leads to Rentaro developing an ever-expanding harem of girls, all of whom are collectively referred to as the Rentaro Family.

As controversial as harem anime can be, between how likaable Rentaro is and how much work is done to make the girls feel like true friends, 100 Girlfriends is a rare harem anime where the romance actually works. That makes it the best harem anime to watch, by far, and it only gets better with each new girlfriend.

6) Nanoha Takamachi And Fate Testarossa (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha)

Nanoha Takamachi and Fate Testarossa are two of the major characters of the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise. While Nanoha and Fate begin the series as reluctant rivals, it isn’t long before Nanoha gets Fate to be her friend, and from there, their relationship progresses to the point where they’re living together and raising a child together.

While Nanoha and Fate’s relationship has technically never been confirmed, it’s impossible not to see it as romantic, and with how much growth they go through from childhood, it’s far more developed than the average couple, as well. A new Nanoha anime will premiere in 2026, and with any luck, it will make their relationship even stronger.

5) Edward Elric And Winry Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell are the main couple of Bones Film’s Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Winry is one of the few people Edward can confide in about his past with human transmutation and his search for the philosopher’s stone, and in turn, Edward becomes the one who best supports Winry as she deals with her own share of loss.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood always found great and organic ways to work Winry and Edward’s relationship into the plot, and the way they grow to support and inspire one another is fun to see from start to finish. Edward and Winry’s relationship was somewhat downplayed in the 2003 anime, but in Brotherhood, it’s easy to see why it’s so beloved.

4) Yuki Itose And Itsuomi Nagi (A Sign Of Affection)

Yuki Itose and Itsuomi are the main characters of Ajiado’s A Sign of Affection. Despite her congenital hearing loss, Yuki has always lived a fine life, if not a boring one, but after meeting the multilingual Itsuomi, she finds herself feeling excitement for the first time in ages, most notably through falling in love with Itsuomi at first sight.

Not only do Yuki and Itsuomi get together surprisingly early, but from the very start, the largely easygoing nature of their relationship is nothing but heartfelt and fun to watch, even in the few moments when they are hit with drama. It’s an incredibly sweet relationship for a modern anime, and it’s a shame there wasn’t more to see.

3) Kaguya Shinomiya And Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War)

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are the main characters of A-1 Pictures’ Kaguya-sama: Love is War. While Kaguya and Miyuki have feelings for each other from day one, their pride and insecurities prevent them from being honest about it, thus sparking an ongoing battle of wits where they each try to get a confession out of the other.

While Kaguya and Miyuki’s relationship begins very comedically, it soon becomes clear that their game and quirks are hiding genuinely sympathetic issues, and as Kaguya and Miyuki help each other overcome them, their relationship becomes nothing but a delight to watch develop. Kaguya-sama is often called the best modern romance anime, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

2) Domon Kasshu And Rain Mikamura (Mobile Fighter G Gundam)

Domon Kasshu and Rain Mikamura is the main couple of Sunrise’s Mobile Fighter G Gundam. Not only does Rain work as Domon’s engineer in the Gundam Fight, but as Domon’s oldest friend, she’s the one who’s constantly by his side to help him deal with his past, even if he doesn’t always understand why.

Mobile Fighter G Gundam is far more sincere than its goofy premise would suggest, and that perfectly shows itself in its romance, as Domon and Rain’s relationship has a perfect balance of drama and heart that builds into an utterly beautiful climax. Gundam is no stranger to romance, and overall, Domon and Rain’s romance is easily their best.

1) Simon The Digger And Nia Teppelin

Simon the Digger and Nia Teppelin are the main couple in Studio Trigger’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. Simon first met Nia while depressed over Kamina’s death, and as Nia helped Simon grieve, Simon helped Nia learn about the world, and their relationship became one of them repeatedly helping the other learn new things about themselves and others.

Simon and Nia’s relationship works because of the simplicity in its execution, and because the audience gets to watch them grow and mature in the story, every emotional moment with them hits even harder. Simon and Nia’s relationship ends on a famously bittersweet note, but even then, they’re still an easy case for the best anime couple, by far.