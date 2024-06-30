Bleach Creator Revisits Ichigo and Orihime in New Sketches

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently in the works on returning for Part 3 of the anime, and the original creator behind it all is revisiting Ichigo Kurosaki and Orihime Inoue before that with some special new sketches! It's been a great time to be a fan of the franchise as Bleach has been experiencing a revival in the last few years. Not only has the anime returned to adapt the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, but it even came back for the start of a whole new arc and spin-off that's gone on to its own anime success.

That means there have been plenty of opportunities to see each of the main characters again, and will be many more to see before the third part of the anime comes to screens. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be heating things up again for the franchise soon enough, and it'll feature much more from Ichigo and Orihime before it's all over. To celebrate an upcoming special event in Japan, Kubo shared special new sketches for Ichigo and Orihime to help hype up this event and you can check them out below.

What Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release Date?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release some time later this year. It's looking likely it will be during the Fall 2024 season or later at this point, however. A release date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication, but it's going to be picking up right where it all left off in the fight between the Soul Reapers and Yhwach's final Sternritter forces.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga's chapters available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.