Kaguya-sama: Love is War Shares New Trailer for the Anime’s Surprise Return

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is coming back for a surprise new anime following the end of the TV anime series and movie, and now fans have finally gotten a look at this new entry with its first trailer announcing its release date. Aka Akaska’s Kaguya-sama: Love is War might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine a few years ago, but the franchise has been kept alive thanks to the strength of its official anime adaptation. This series has not only had a few seasons, but has even released a movie set after the events of the TV series. Now it’s coming back for even more.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be returning later this month with a new anime special set after the events of the TV series and movie. Titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood, the new special sees an older Kaguya Shinomiya seemingly looking back on the past and on her sparking romance with Miyuki Shirogane. But there are still a lot of questions about what to expect from the anime’s surprise return, and thankfully we’ve gotten to see the first look with a trailer that you can check out below.

What to Know for Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s Anime Comeback

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood is going to be making its premiere in Japan on December 31st, but has yet to confirm any international release or streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The special is going to bring back the staff and crew from the previous anime releases with Mamoru Hatakeyama directing the special for A-1 Pictures, Yuko Yahiro providing the character designs, Kei Haneoka composing the music and more. The core voice cast will all be returning as well with the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, and Yutaka Aoyama as the narrator confirmed thus far.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood continues to adapt the material from Aka Akasaka’s original manga that have yet to make it to the anime, and there’s actually still quite a bit to go. But aniplex teases what to expect from the new anime special as such, “Time passes, and Kaguya is alone in her room, looking through her photo album. There are rows of photos of memories spent with Shirogane and her friends at Shuchiin Academy. Kaguya is immersed in nostalgia as she turns the pages, bringing back memories.”

What’s Special About Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has had a ton of success with its anime releases so far as fans have loved the central romance between Kaguya and Shirogane. The two of them clearly had feelings for one another, but refused to be the one who confessed first as it would establish the power dynamic in their relationship from that point on. But after several seasons of back and forth, and a new movie that really put it to the test, the two finally decided to start dating.

There’s still plenty of material from Akasaka’s original manga left to adapt, and that has fans wondering whether or not there’s a chance of a potential fourth season of the anime in the future. It’s been a few years since Kaguya-sama: Love is War was fully active, but if we’re lucky this new special could be the start of a much bigger comeback.

