It’s Time to Admit My Hero Academia’s Ending Didn’t Deserve So Much Backlash

Another era has ended as My Hero Academia‘s anime reaches its conclusion nine years after its debut. The hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Kohei Horikoshi ended its ten years of serialization in August 2024, and the anime followed suit shortly afterward. The anime premiered its highly anticipated final season in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, and it surprised fans with its visually striking animation as the battle grew more intense in its final phases. The story reached a bittersweet conclusion with a brief epilogue focusing on the aftermath of the long and brutal war against the villains. However, while the anime has been receiving praise for the finale, it was a different situation entirely during the manga’s serialization.

Only a year has passed since the story concluded, and fans still remember the massive backlash the manga received for the ending. The majority of the complaints were about Deku losing his quirk, especially since the story was supposed to follow his journey of becoming the world’s greatest hero. On the other hand, many expressed disappointment over the protagonist not having an endgame romance, which is out of the ordinary in Shonen Jump series. However, regardless of fans’ complaints, the series remains as beloved as ever, and it’s evident that the manga finale received a lot more backlash than it deserved.

My Hero Academia’s Epilogue Was The Perfect Closure to The Story

Courtesy of TOHO

The story didn’t rush towards the finale, unlike what happens with a lot of famous shows. Even after the battle was over, the series dedicated seven chapters to focusing on the aftermath and the future that awaits new heroes. Throughout the final war, the story developed gradually, focusing on each character reaching their conclusions. Whether it was Ochako Uraraka’s heartbreaking fight with Himiko Toga or the problems of the Todoroki family, the series didn’t skip through any character.

It even followed the impressive character development of Katsuki Bakugo, which Horikoshi had been building for a decade. The aftermath of the war was brutal, and hero society went through major changes as it rebuilt the country from the ground up. Many brave heroes either lost their lives or retired completely by the end of the story, but not before paving the path for the young generation.

Deku Losing His Quirk Ended a Brutal Cycle

Courtesy of TOHO

One of the biggest controversies regarding the ending was Deku losing his powers, as many initially believed his journey as a hero was over. However, little did fans know that it was only the beginning of his path toward becoming the world’s greatest hero. Not only is he a teacher at U.A., nurturing the next generation of heroes, but the Ultra Age book, which was released this year, confirmed that he now ranks fourth on the Hero Billboard Chart. While the details about his full power returning are still a mystery, he still keeps the embers of One For All within him.

The quirk, which was created by All For One, eventually became the only weapon that could kill the embodiment of evil. For generations, new heroes acquired the power, facing brutal fates due to the burden of such power. One For All’s only purpose in the world was to defeat All For One, and it didn’t have any use after the villain was defeated. It also implied that a brutal cycle of pain and suffering has finally ended, with Deku being the final wielder. Not only that, but the series’ ending confirmed that Deku didn’t need borrowed power to become one of the greatest heroes in the country.

On top of having special gear built to mimic his powers, he is an excellent strategist and is daring enough to rise up to the challenge. The training he did as All Might’s successor wasn’t in vain, as it shaped him into the hero he is today. Not to mention that his deep understanding of quirks and analyzing their strengths and weaknesses would definitely make him a great teacher. The series has shown time and again how important it is to nurture new talents, as hero society is in constant need of brave souls who fight for justice. While the series’ ending may not be perfect, it’s great enough to not leave any loose ends untied.

