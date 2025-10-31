7 Best Fantasy Anime Worth Watching Now

As a genre, fantasy has always held an enduring power to enchant audiences. It has also been a cornerstone in Japanese storytelling, easily making its way into the anime and manga medium. Not to mention, the fantasy setting not only allows room for a captivating storyline, but it also fits in unique worldbuilding and power systems. These stories take us on epic journeys, blending classic adventure themes with modern animation and complex narratives. What makes the genre so compelling is its limitless creativity, as it’s not only limited to magical worlds but also redefines reality itself through new rules, societies, and possibilities.

A lot of the acclaimed anime series these days have fantasy elements blended into them, but not all fully embrace the genre. The stellar worldbuilding is often elevated to an even greater level thanks to the dynamic animation of these series. If you’re looking for recommendations on some of the best fantasy anime to watch, we’ve got you covered.

7) The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent

If you want to take a break from action shows and magical battles, this just might be the perfect comfort anime for you. As an isekai set in a fantasy world, the series not only offers slow-burn romance but also follows the female lead in her quest to save the world she has been summoned to. The anime wraps up the story in two seasons, making it a perfect show to watch over the weekend.

The story follows Sei Takanashi, who was suddenly summoned to an alternate world along with another young girl. The summoning ritual was supposed to call upon one saint from another world, and it just so happened that everyone thought Sei wasn’t the chosen one. She spends her days as a researcher at the Medicinal Flora Research Institute until her boring life takes a drastic turn after saving the commander of the Third Order of Knights, Albert Hawke.

6) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

This underrated action-fantasy is often compared to Yuki Tabata’s hit series Black Clover, since both protagonists have no magic despite being born in a world where magic determines their social status. Even so, they make up for their lack of power using a sword, immense physical strength, and sheer willpower. The anime has only released one season so far and will return with a sequel in Spring 2026.

The story centers around Will Serfort, who doesn’t have a drop of magic power and yet plans to become a Magia Vander, a title given to the five most gifted magicians in the kingdom. However, he has no choice but to rise to the challenge if he wants to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, who was separated from him because of her talents.

5) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

When it comes to magic series, hardly anything can compare to this epic masterpiece. Although the anime never fully adapted the full story, the award-winning manga by Shinobu Ohtaka is long over. The story blends action and adventure with a nuanced exploration of politics and darker social issues. The story centers around Aladain, a young Magi, a title granted only to those gifted magicians whose powers are so immense that they can shape the world.

During his journey, he crosses paths with Alibaba Saluja, a mysterious boy determined to conquer a dungeon. Aladain joins him in the mission, and the two hit it off almost immediately. The duo then begins their epic journey as more secrets about Aladdin’s lineage and his role in the world come to light.

4) Dororo

This 2019 reboot of Osamu Tezuka’s classic manga features a dark and compelling plot, wrapping up the story in just one season. The series has some of the most complex moral themes, as it’s filled with unimaginable struggles faced by the protagonist, yet he continues to fight each day just to earn the right to exist in this world. Stripped of his entire body and all his senses from the moment he was born, Hyakkimaru barely managed to survive thanks to his mother’s prayers.

Left to die all alone, he was saved by a kind man who created prosthetics and weapons, allowing him to grow up. Once he was old enough, he embarked on a journey to defeat the demons that took his body parts as sacrifices and befriended Dororo, an orphaned boy who tagged along after being forced to fend for himself following his parents’ deaths.

3) May I Ask For One Final Thing?

May I Ask for One Final Thing? is another romance fantasy on our list, and it’s one of Fall 2025’s biggest hits. The story immediately caught the viewers’ attention thanks to the eccentric and beautiful protagonist, Scarlet el Vandimion. As a high-ranking noblewoman, she wasn’t able to oppose the engagement with Kyle von Pallistan, the second prince of the kingdom. Having faced humiliation and bullying for several years, she finally snaps when she’s accused of something she didn’t do.

Not only that, but with her engagement canceled publicly, she didn’t hold back before single-handedly beating up dozens of nobles in the ballroom. As the story continues, she continues to put arrogant nobles in their place who are filled with nothing but greed and corruption. However, she can’t seem to get rid of the crown prince, Julius von Pallistan, who has always enjoyed teasing her with his devious personality.

2) Witch Watch

Witches, ogres, tengus, vampires, and werewolves, this series has everything you can expect from a fantasy series. Witch Watch is a refreshing fantasy series set in a modern world where mythological and fantasy creatures have evolved and learned to live among humans. Morihito Otogi, who is secretly an ogre, reunites with his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki, a young witch who had to leave town and stay in the Witches’ Holy Land to train for years.

Morihito learns that their parents have decided for the two of them to stay together while he serves as her familiar to protect her from an impending threat. As the story continues, Nico and Morihito meet more unique creatures who somehow end up sharing the same roof as them while protecting Nico from several threats.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

One of the most highly rated anime series of all time, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a beautiful and melancholic story with underlying themes of grief and the fleeting nature of time. It begins after the conclusion of an epic journey that saw the Demon King defeated by the Hero’s party led by Himmel and follows Frieren, an elven mage who has lived for over a thousand years. She never formed deep bonds with humans, knowing how short their lifespans are.

However, while attending Himmel’s funeral, for the first time in her long life, she regrets not getting to know more about him. After learning about a place called Aureole, where the souls of the dead rest, she embarks on a journey to reunite with him. Accompanied by Fern, her apprentice mage, and Stark, an aspiring hero, Frieren revisits all the places she explored with her previous party, learning the importance each moment holds in her life.

