One Piece: 7 Strangest Devil Fruits, Ranked (And Their Powers)

Devil Fruits are one of the most iconic elements in One Piece, serving as a cornerstone of the series’ world-building and combat system. These mysterious fruits grant their consumers incredible, often supernatural abilities at the cost of their ability to swim. Found throughout the seas of the Grand Line, Devil Fruits come in three distinct categories: Paramecia, which grants users abilities that affect their bodies or the environment around them; Zoan, which allows users to transform into animals or hybrid forms; and Logia, which enables users to become and control natural elements like fire, ice, or smoke.

Each fruit is unique, with no two powers ever repeating, making them highly coveted and often central to the ambitions of pirates, marines, and other characters in the series. Users of Devil Fruits are often referred to as “cursed” by the sea, as they lose the ability to swim — a death sentence in a world dominated by oceans. Despite this drawback, Devil Fruits are sought after for their immense power.

7. Kilo Kilo no Mi (Miss Valentine)

The Kilo Kilo no Mi allows its user to change their body weight between 1 kilogram and 10,000 kilograms. Miss Valentine, the fruit’s user, utilizes this ability primarily by floating into the air and slamming down with crushing force. While the power has some utility in combat, it’s fairly mundane compared to other Devil Fruits, and its potential is severely underwhelming.

What makes this fruit strange is its oddly specific weight range. The ability to control weight could have had far more creative applications, such as manipulating gravity or affecting external objects. Instead, the Kilo Kilo no Mi feels like a wasted opportunity — its quirky premise is overshadowed by its lack of versatility. It’s a strange fruit, but not one that leaves a lasting impression.

6. Sube Sube no Mi (Alvida)

The Sube Sube no Mi makes the user’s body incredibly slippery, causing attacks to slide off them and making them immune to physical damage. As a side effect, it also makes the user’s skin irresistibly smooth and enhances their appearance. Alvida’s transformation into a stunning beauty after consuming the fruit is one of the most memorable early moments in One Piece.

This fruit is bizarre because its primary power — “slipperiness” — isn’t inherently combat-oriented. While it does offer some defensive advantages, the idea of invincibility through smoothness is comically absurd. It’s one of the most unconventional Devil Fruits, and while it does have its charm, its utility is far too niche to be truly impactful in the grander scheme of battles.

5. Hito Hito no Mi (Chopper)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Hito Hito no Mi, or the Human-Human Fruit, allows its user to gain human intelligence. Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer, ate this fruit and became a sentient, talking creature capable of incredible medical feats. While it’s a fitting power for Chopper, the fruit itself raises several strange questions — what happens if a human eats it? They’d presumably gain no benefit, making it one of the few Devil Fruits with a completely wasted effect for certain users.

Its oddity lies in its simplicity. Unlike other Zoan-type fruits that grant animal forms, the Hito Hito no Mi is inherently underwhelming unless consumed by a non-human. Despite its strangeness, it becomes incredibly endearing due to Chopper’s intellect and his creative use of Rumble Balls, turning what should be a limited power into something far more versatile.

4. Baku Baku no Mi (Wapol)

Toei Animation

The Baku Baku no Mi allows its user to eat literally anything and incorporate it into their body. Wapol uses this to absurd effect, consuming weapons, metal, and even people to merge their properties into his own body. It’s a disturbingly grotesque ability, with Wapol becoming a bizarre amalgamation of whatever he eats.

This fruit earns its place on this list for its unsettling and grotesque nature. The idea of devouring objects to physically transform is both creative and horrifying. While Wapol’s incompetence as a villain limits the fruit’s perceived potential, its uniqueness and nightmarish implications make it one of the strangest powers in One Piece.

3. Beri Beri no Mi (Very Good)

The Beri Beri no Mi allows its user to split their body into spherical balls, which they can control at will. While the concept of turning into bouncing spheres might sound harmless, it’s inherently strange and feels more like a gag power than a serious ability. Very Good, the user, doesn’t exactly elevate the fruit with his lackluster combat skills.

This fruit is undeniably one of the weirdest in the series because it serves no clear purpose other than sheer absurdity. Its comedic value aside, the Beri Beri no Mi is a prime example of One Piece’s willingness to embrace the bizarre. Unfortunately, it’s also highly impractical in combat, making it more of a novelty than a truly formidable ability.

2. Guru Guru no Mi (Buffalo)

The Guru Guru no Mi grants its user the ability to spin any part of their body at high speeds, turning them into a human propeller. Buffalo, the user, mainly employs this power to fly or attack enemies with spinning strikes. While the power has some utility, it’s undeniably one of the most peculiar abilities ever introduced in the series.

What makes this fruit strange is its extreme specificity. The idea of becoming a human helicopter is amusing, but it’s hard to imagine this power being anything other than a gimmick. Its ridiculous appearance and limited utility make it one of the oddest Devil Fruits, even in a world brimming with eccentric powers.

1. Jake Jake no Mi (Kelly Funk)

The Jake Jake no Mi allows its user to transform into a jacket that another person can wear. Once worn, the fruit user takes control of the wearer’s body, enhancing their combat abilities. Kelly Funk primarily uses this fruit in tandem with his brother, Bobby Funk, to create a bizarre fighting duo.

This fruit takes the top spot for its sheer absurdity. The idea of turning into a jacket and relying on someone else to activate your power is both hilarious and impractical. While it has some strategic potential, it’s one of the most situational and creatively odd abilities in the series. It perfectly encapsulates One Piece’s blend of humor and creativity, earning its place as the strangest Devil Fruit in the series.

