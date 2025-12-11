10 Most Powerful Cursed Tools in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The dangerous yet exhilarating world of Jujutsu Kaisen is defined by the constant struggle against Curses—evil spirits born from negative human emotions who seek to cause as much death and destruction as possible. To fight these threats, Jujutsu sorcerers rely on both their innate cursed techniques and special weapons: Cursed Tools. These weapons are tools that have been imbued with cursed energy and typically have unique properties or strength, allowing even non-sorcerers to join in the fight for mankind.

From ancient relics that can negate one’s cursed energy to modern tools custom-made for specific fighters, the arsenal of Cursed Tools is as varied as it is deadly.

10) Kento Nanami’s Cleaver

Kento Nanami’s signature weapon is a blunt-tipped cleaver that is wrapped in a distinctive spotted pattern. This tool is not powerful because it is a cleaver, but because it acts as the conduit for Nanami’s Cursed Technique: the Ratio Technique. This technique allows Nanami to find a point on his target’s body that is an exact ratio of 7:3 of its total length. That spot, which Nanami can physically see when using the technique, becomes his foe’s guaranteed weak spot.

The cleaver is needed for physically applying the Ratio Technique, allowing Nanami to slice through Cursed Spirits with surgical precision. Without the cleaver, his technique would be much harder to use in general, making the tool essential for his guaranteed critical hits.

9) Miwa Kasumi’s Katana

Kasumi Miwa’s katana is her primary Cursed Tool needed to execute her simple yet effective technique, New Shadow Style: Simple Domain. The blade itself is a standard Cursed Tool, but its significance lies in its use as the focal point for one of the best possible counter-measures against even the strongest Domain Expansions.

Its power comes not from the blade itself, but from its function as a medium for Miwa to use the Simple Domain. While she is capable of using other sword techniques as well and imbuing her own cursed energy into them, her katana’s chief purpose is for defense rather than offense.

8) Mai Zenin’s Gun

Mai Zenin’s Cursed Tool is a customized revolver that stands out among other weapons. While seemingly ordinary at first glance, it is constantly infused with her Cursed Energy, allowing her to fire bullets that have that same energy. This technique allows for damage that can severely damage, if not kill, Curses.

Mai’s weapon is a conduit for her cursed energy, which allows her to generate a single devastating bullet from nothing through her Cursed Technique, Construction. Though this technique requires a massive amount of energy that drains Mai, the ability to generate an ace bullet on demand makes the gun an essential tool.

7) Maki’s Naginata

This Cursed Tool is a custom-made weapon for Maki Zenin, a polearm with a blade on the end designed to maximize her exceptional physical skills. It’s a Grade 1 tool that is particularly effective in Maki’s hands due to its extended reach and the sheer power she can put behind each swing. This tool is a testament to the importance of custom-made, non-technique-based weapons.

While lacking a complex cursed technique, its quality and the synergy with Maki’s strength make it a reliable and powerful tool capable of cutting through Curses and human enemies. It represents a step up from general-use weapons, tailored for a specific and staggeringly impressive sorcerer.

6) Black Rope

The Black Rope is a Cursed Tool that has the extremely rare and powerful ability to completely disrupt and cancel the effects of Cursed Techniques. Its functionality is similar to the Inverted Spear of Heaven, though it focuses on binding and nullifying a technique rather than severing the bond entirely, making it a real threat to Satoru Gojo.

This unique tool belonged to Miguel, a powerful sorcerer who originally was aligned with Surugu Geto’s cult. The rope’s ability to neutralize Cursed Energy and techniques makes it essential for both defensive and offensive purposes, particularly against sorcerers who rely heavily on complex or large-scale techniques, making it one of the strongest cursed tools in existence.

5) Dragon-Bone

Dragon-Bone is a Cursed Tool with a unique mechanism that allows it to store and release Cursed Energy with each swing, making the speed and power of its attacks constantly increase. Dragon-Bone is a large katana and was one of the many weapons used by the sorcerer-killer Toji Fushiguro, who was born without any cursed energy, but paired the energized tool with his superhuman speed and strength. This also makes Dragon-Bone a perfect weapon for Maki, who was also born without cursed energy.

The tool’s ability to continually increase its own power with every motion makes it incredibly dangerous in fights that drag on. Unlike simple brute-force weapons, Dragon-Bone incorporates a technique that leverages the wielder’s speed to deliver blows that grow stronger and faster than the opponent can keep up with.

4) Slaughter Demon

Slaughter Demon is a high-grade Cursed Tool that appears as a simple, curved dagger (and is one of Maki’s favorites). It produces incredibly deep and oftentimes mortal wounds far beyond what is expected from a weapon that is so small in comparison to others. It is a tool favored by many assassins and skilled close-combat fighters like Toji for its ability to bypass Cursed Energy reinforcement and inflict lethal damage in the blink of an eye.

This dagger’s effectiveness lies in its concentrated output, making it a reliable weapon for ending fights quickly and decisively. It has been used to great effect by Yuji and Maki, showcasing its high offensive capability against both human sorcerers and powerful Curses.

3) Split Soul Katana

Wielded by Maki Zenin (and later, a reanimated Toji Fushiguro), the Split Soul Katana is a Cursed Tool that ignores conventional durability and instead targets the nature of a soul. The blade’s special ability allows it to directly cut the soul and intangible boundaries of an object, regardless of its toughness or cursed energy reinforcement, so long as the wielder can see the separation of the target’s soul from the body.

This unique property makes it an absolute terror against targets like the Cursed Spirit Mahito, who relies on manipulating souls. For any object or being with a soul, the Split Soul Katana is an instant kill, bypassing durability that would destroy most other weapons. Importantly, anyone struck with the Split Soul Katana cannot use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal, making it a terrifying weapon to anyone on Maki’s bad side.

2) Inverted Spear of Heaven

The Inverted Spear of Heaven is a Special Grade Cursed Tool designed to completely neutralize Cursed Techniques upon contact. Shaped like a short, three-pronged dagger, its power fundamentally negates the nature of Jujutsu Sorcery itself. It was notably used by Toji Fushiguro to wound and briefly defeat Satoru Gojo when Gojo was a teenager and a student at Jujutsu High, showing its ability to bypass even the most absolute of Cursed Techniques like Limitless, rendering them useless.

Due to its devastating ability to interfere with cursed energy flow and techniques, this tool is considered one of the most dangerous ever created. Its existence posed such a threat to the balance of the Jujutsu world that Gojo eventually sealed and destroyed it after Toji’s deadly attack.

1) Playful Cloud

This special grade Cursed Tool is a three-section staff that relies purely on its physical might rather than being imbued with a cursed technique. It is one of the few tools in existence that does not depend on the user’s cursed energy and instead amplifies the raw physical strength of its user. This makes it an incredibly versatile weapon, particularly effective in the hands of sorcerers with a Heavenly Restriction that deprives them of cursed energy, but greatly enhances their physical strength and skills, like Toji Fushiguro and Maki Zenin.

Its simple yet devastating function makes Playful Cloud effective against even the strongest Curses and sorcerers. It has demonstrated the ability to shatter Cursed Spirits and penetrate barriers and Domain Expansions. The tool’s power is so impressive that it can cause significant damage to Special Grade Curses without a specific technique, making it one of the most consistently destructive close-combat weapons available.

