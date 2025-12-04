10 Things to Remember Before Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The events of the deadly and destructive Shibuya Incident shattered the delicate balance of the Jujutsu Kaisen world, leaving it in a state of utter chaos and upset. With Satoru Gojo sealed and countless casualties littering the streets, the Jujutsu Higher-Ups have seized this moment of confusion and capitalized on Gojo’s capture to consolidate their power and enact swift, ruthless judgments against those they deem threats or want to get rid of to fully consolidate power. As the forces of good regroup from their crushing losses and try to make sense of the carnage left behind in Kenjaku and Sukuna’s wake, Yuji Itadori is yet again thrown into a fight for his life.

Preparing for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution and the following Culling Games Arc requires recalling the key losses, betrayals, and shifts in power that have changed the playing field for our favorite characters.

10) The Stay on Yuji’s Execution is Revoked

The deal that Satoru Gojo made with the Jujutsu Higher-Ups to postpone Yuji Itadori’s execution until he consumed all of Sukuna’s 20 fingers became null and void the moment Gojo was sealed. Gojo himself was the only true obstacle keeping Yuji alive, as he weilds the most power in Jujutsu society, and not even the most prominent members can challenge him. After the carnage in Shibuya, the Higher-Ups view Yuji as an immediate, unacceptable risk.

The reversal of Yuji’s stay of execution means that he is now a wanted criminal in the eyes of the entire Jujutsu society, forcing him to operate outside the law and completely on the run. Luckily, he is not alone. Though the sorcerers are his friends and allies are now placed in a dangerous position, as helping him is considered treason, they continue to stay loyal to Yuji and his inherent goodness.

9) Jujutsu High Principal Masamichi Yaga is Sentenced to Death

In their aggressive push to dismantle any opposition, the Jujutsu Higher-Ups decreed that Principal Masamichi Yaga must be executed. His crime is stated as inciting the Shibuya Incident, even though he actually had nothing to do with it. The true motive of the death warrant is that Yaga is and always has been one of Gojo’s fiercest allies, and the fact that he alone has the secret technique for creating creatures like Panda, a unique sentient cursed corpse.

The Higher-Ups are on a mission to suppress the knowledge of the cursed corpse creation technique, which only Yaga is known to have mastered. His elimination is a strategic move to prevent any future sorcerer from creating another powerful, autonomous, cursed corpse like Panda that could be used against the establishment. The Higher-Ups are not just targeting threats, but also valuable knowledge.

8) Gojo Was Sealed in the Prison Realm By Kenjaku

During the climax of the Shibuya Incident, Satoru Gojo was successfully trapped and sealed away by Kenjaku, an ancient sorcerer who possesses the body of Gojo’s former best friend, Suguru Geto. Gojo was sealed away in the Prison Realm, a powerful cursed object that serves as an impassable and unbreakable barrier.

Gojo’s removal was of the highest importance ot Kenjaku and his coming plans, as Gojo’s overwhelming strength and influence make it impossible for anyone to stand against him. Gojo’s sealing marked the turning point of the Shibuya Incident, throwing the sorcerer world into total disarray and starting the avalanche to come, including the Higher-Ups’ decrees and the start of the Culling Game.

7) Releasing Gojo From the Prison Realm is Decreed a Crime by the Jujutsu Higher-Ups

Fearing the inevitable retaliation and possible total takeover that Satoru Gojo would cause if freed from the Prison Realm, the Jujutsu Higher-Ups decreed that any attempt to release him would be a crime worthy of a death sentence. This law solidified their control in Gojo’s absence and ensured that anyone who might still be loyal to him could not act without risking their own lives.

This ruling forces all sorcerers who plan to free Gojo to become fugitives themselves. It dramatically complicates the lives of all of Gojo’s allies and central characters, such as Yuji, Megumi, Yuki, Yuta, Maki, Toge, and many more. Those loyal to Gojo must now prioritize finding a way to break into the seemingly unbreakable Prison Realm while also staying out of the public eye.

6) Yuta Okkotsu Returns and is Named as Yuji’s Executioner

In a shocking development, Yuta Okkotsu, a special-grade sorcerer and the main character of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, has returned to Japan from his time overseas in Africa. With power that rivals even Gojo’s, Yuta was assigned by the Jujutsu Higher-Ups to serve as Yuji’s new and official executioner. This is an interesting twist, as Yuta is not only a kind sorcerer dedicated to doing good, but also one of Gojo’s most cherished students.

In the closing moments of the Shibuya Incident, Yuta publicly declared that he intended to carry out the execution as retribution for Yuji (Sukuna) harming his classmate and close friend, Toge Inumaki. This immediately sets up the confrontation about to unfold in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, as Yuta is second only to Gojo in power and is now bound by an official mission to kill his junior classmate.

5) Nanami Dies at Mahito’s Hands

The beloved grade 1 sorcerer Kento Nanami met a gruesome and heartbreaking end during the chaos of the Shibuya Incident. Already severely injured and burned after a merciless fight against a special grade curse, he was confronted by Mahito, who used his Idle Transfiguration technique to touch and instantly destroy Nanami’s body right in front of Yuji Itadori.

Nanami’s final words, an encouraging gesture to Yuji to “take it from here,” were a massive emotional blow to the young sorcerer who idolized Nanami as a mentor. This traumatic loss is a huge motivating factor for Yuji, deepening his commitment to his path and serving as a major source of grief and fury that he must carry forward.

4) Yuji Finally Killed Mahito

After a grueling fight, Yuji Itadori, with help from Aoi Todo, finally managed to overcome and defeat Mahito. The battle saw Mahito pushed to his absolute limit, undergoing a final transfiguration, before being beaten into near-death submission by Yuji.

Mahito’s final moments saw him swallowed and absorbed by Kenjaku, preventing Yuji from truly delivering the final blow he so deeply desired. However, Yuji’s overwhelming victory over the purely evil curse that caused him so much pain and loss marks a definitive moment of growth and resolve, concluding one of the series’ most bitter rivalries.

3) Sukuna Has an Unknown Plan for Megumi Fushiguro

During a violent rampage after taking over Yuji’s body, the King of Curses, Sukuna, specifically went out of his way to heal Megumi Fushiguro after the young sorcerer nearly killed himself using his ultimate technique. Sukuna himself said that he could not let Megumi die, as he needed Megumi for some grand, unknown plan.

This reveals a deeper, more personal interest from Sukuna beyond simply tormenting Yuji. Megumi’s incredible untapped potential, specifically his unique Ten Shadows Technique, has made him a target for the King of Curses. The Zenin Clan’s Ten Shadows Technique is the only known technique that ever killed a member of the Gojo clan who possessed the rare Six Eyes and Limitless Technique as Satoru Gojo.

2) Megumi Finally Calls on the Untamed Shikigami, Mahoraga

In his desperate and self-sacrificial attempt to defeat the special-grade curse, the Finger Bearer, Megumi Fushiguro unleashed the most powerful tool in his arsenal: Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. This Shikigami had never been successfully tamed by any member of the Zenin clan who possessed the rare technique.

Summoning Mahoraga was an act of extreme, suicidal desperation, as the Shikigami is virtually invincible due to its ability to adapt to any attack. While Megumi intended for it to kill both him and the curse, it ended up being a display of his technique’s true power, only scratching the tip of the iceberg of the danger and potential that his technique holds.

1) Nobara Kugisaki’s Status is Unknown

During her confrontation with Mahito, Nobara Kugisaki was hit with the curse’s devastating Idle Transfiguration technique. The curse specifically touched one side of her face and eye, which began to contort and deform, resulting in a critical and catastrophic injury.

Her final status was left rather ambiguous, as she was taken away by Arata Nitta for emergency medical attention and was not pronounced dead at the scene. Nobara’s fate remains the most unresolved question hanging over the remaining students, particularly her two close friends, Yuji and Megumi. Her loss is yet another devastating blow to the team, but the ambiguity of the situation offers a sliver of hope.

