3 Great Anime Crunchyroll Removed in October & You Can’t Stream Them Anywhere Legally Now

Launched in 2017, Crunchyroll has risen through the ranks to become the biggest global streaming platform for anime. Naturally, this means that a large plethora of anime series can be found on the website, including new ones that are being released every week. Each quarter, the streaming platform releases a new list of anime line-ups and shares the release dates of its subbed and dubbed versions (if there are any). Since a large number of anime end up on this platform, anime fans often rely on it to search for and watch more and more shows. However, this month, the platform quietly removed three incredible anime series without any announcement, as usual.

And the worst part is that there are no other platforms where you can stream them legally now. Since Crunchyroll didn’t make an announcement, there’s no confirmation as to why they took this step. However, the most likely reason could be licensing issues or lower viewership. While all three of these series are critically acclaimed, they are also underrated and were released several years ago, so it’s all the more difficult to attract new viewers.

3) Claymore

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Claymore was the first one to be removed, after which news about two more series leaving the platform was revealed. With its mature themes, complex female leads, and detailed world-building, Claymore is one of the most underrated classics of all time. Based on the 2001 manga by Norihiro Yagi, the story follows Clare, a being manufactured as half human and half youma, which are shapeshifting demons with a thirst for human flesh.

Raki, an ordinary boy living in a peaceful village, had his entire life turned upside down when his family was massacred by youma and he was banished from his village. With nowhere left to go, he follows Clare on her journey as she embarks on a path to seek vengeance on a being who murdered someone precious to her. The anime adaptation by Madhouse was released in 2007, but never really got a proper conclusion or a sequel.

2) 91 Days

Image Courtesy of Shuka

This dark, psychological thriller anime series is an original production by Studio Shuka, following Angelo Lagusa, a child living in the town of Lawless, who witnessed the brutal murder of his parents and younger brother by the infamous Vanetti mafia family.

Shattered by the tragedy, he leaves behind his name and his hometown to start a new life. Now known as Avilio Bruno, he returns seven years later to take revenge on the Vanetti family after receiving an anonymous letter. He befriends the Vanetti don’s son, Nero, and walks the bloodstained path to vengeance

1) Death Parade

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This Madhouse original was a hit series in 2015 when it was first released. However, after a decade of ending with unanswered questions, no sequel, and no manga to follow up with the story, its popularity eventually died down. The story is set in a world where either heaven or hell awaits a person after their death.

However, a chosen few enter a bar in pairs after they die together with no memories of the lives they led. The bartender passes judgment upon those people through a series of life-threatening games and brings out their true nature. However, things go awry when a woman enters the bar all alone.

