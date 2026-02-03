3 New Anime Coming to Netflix in February 2026

2026 is off to an exciting start as the first month of the year introduces fans to some of the greatest anime ever. Some of the season’s biggest series of the Winter 2026 lineup include the sequel seasons Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Additionally, many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts from their first episodes. While most of the anime released in January are streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix introduced its own slate of new releases, such as Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya, which became major hits.

While the list of new anime isn’t long, Netflix often releases unique original shows or revives old classics. Although the January slate was exciting, the platform will at least stream three new anime in February 2026. The list was confirmed by What’s on Netflix, which also shares the streaming dates.

3) Baki-Dou Season 1

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Sequel to one of the most famous martial arts anime, Baki Hanma, this upcoming series follows the protagonist as he spends his days in boredom after winning the title of the World’s Strongest Boy. Baki defends his title in the Kourakuken Underground Arena, dissatisfied with his opponents, who don’t even put up a good fight against him. However, his peaceful days are over as the country is in shambles after the truth behind the successful cloning of the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto comes to light. The anime is expected to be released on February 26th, 2026.

2) Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story (3 Seasons)

Image Courtesy of Shaft

The side story was released in three short seasons, with the final one only including four episodes. The story follows Iroha Tamaki, a middle schooler armed with a magical crossbow and the ability to heal injuries, who has no memory of the wish she made to Kyuubey. Even the white fairy, Kyuubey himself, doesn’t remember what Iroha asked of him, and yet the girl continues to fight witches who prey on humans. However, after meeting Kyuubey again, she triggers her distant memories and decides to investigate the danger lurking in Kamihama City. All three seasons will be added on February 10th, 2026.

1) Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Released in 2006, Netflix is finally adding this Shonen classic to its library on February 15th, 2026. This action comedy follows high schooler Kenichi Shirahama, who, despite being a strong fighter, prefers to keep his head buried in books. He befriends Miu Furinji, a spirited girl and a skilled martial artist, and asks her to train him in order to stand a chance against his bully. The girl leads Kenichi to her grandfather’s dojo, where several martial artists gather to hone their skills. However, he has to pay a hefty price to get stronger.

