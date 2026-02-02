Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Makes Major Change From The Manga, And Fans Love It

Frieren: Beyond Journey End returned with the highly anticipated Season 2 in January this year as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. Since the latest season is shorter than expected, we can at least expect the anime to adapt the Continued Northern Travels and Divine Revolte Arcs. Frieren and her party continue their journey towards the North after Fern officially becomes a First-Class Mage. The journey from here on out is going to be even more dangerous, which is why only a party with a First-Class Mage is allowed to travel through the area. Season 2 debuted on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The release date and timing are only for the subbed episodes, as the English-dubbed episodes have been delayed and will drop on February 6th.

Season 2 is only listed for 10 episodes, and there’s no confirmation about a second cour so far. Additionally, Netflix is only streaming the latest season in select regions of Asia, although the official X handle doesn’t give a full list of the selected regions. Netflix USA might stream it a few weeks later, or at least when all the episodes have been broadcast. Since the first season is already on the platform, the second season will eventually land there, even if it takes longer than expected.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Turned a Single Panel Into a Hilarious Scene

The latest season’s premiere was a massive success, and the series keeps impressing fans with each episode. Season 2 Episode 3 was released last week, which included a hilarious scene of Frieren throwing a tantrum in an almost 30-second scene, which became viral on social media. Many famous accounts kept posting the clip while enjoying the unexpected humor in the series. As the series maintains a calm tone throughout most episodes, it has its occasional bursts of humor.

Fans always enjoy such scenes as they feel more connected to the characters. Frieren, despite having lived for over a thousand years, has a clumsy and fun side to her, which often comes out. The scene where she’s crying over something is a brief flashback of her journey with Himmel’s party. She kept crying for three days and nights as her party members stood by and watched. Even Himmel was terrified of the way she was acting.

While the series hasn’t mentioned the reason she was so upset, it’s a special memory Frieren carries with her to this day. However, the scene, which is so well-loved among fans, was only one panel long in the manga. As shared by the official PR handle of the series, the panel only showed a glimpse of her crying face while her confused party members could only stand helplessly. The anime not only extended the moment, but even made it more fun by showing the many times she kept moving around the room.

