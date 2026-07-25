4 Deep-Cut ’90s Anime Shows Every Fan Needs to Revisit

Even though modern animation keeps evolving, there’s something undeniably special and nostalgic about the 1990s anime series. It’s not just the aesthetic appeal and the slightly grainy visuals, but the unique stories these older anime offered are rarely seen these days. The 1990s were a revolutionary era for the anime industry, where Japanese pop culture was connected to the international audience, paving the way for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The animation styles were distinctive enough to catch the viewers’ eye at first glance. Not to mention, the complex storylines were unforgettable, which hooked fans to the medium.

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Most of these anime series were broadcast on television, including all-time classics such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and many more. Although these titles dominate the anime industry even to this day, the 1990s decade saw a great number of incredible but underrated shows that never became famous among the global audience. However, true fans would’ve definitely watched these four series or at least heard of them, and it’s never too late to revisit them.

4) GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

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The Shonen series centers around Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who sets out to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls. However, even though he begins his teaching career for the wrong reasons, he soon develops a conscience and does everything he can to help his students. As the story continues, he gets to learn more about each of the students and the problems they face, including bullying, suicidal attempts, sexual harassment, and more.

With his unconventional methods, he supports his students and tries to make school as enjoyable for them as he possibly can. Although it’s technically a Shonen, the series comes off more as a Seinen thanks to its mature themes. The series deals with sensitive topics like grooming, bullying, and depression as the protagonist tries to bring his class of troubled teens around, and some of it can be considered controversial today. Not only that, but GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka also tells an inspiring story of redemption that can’t be overlooked.

3) Orphen

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Orphen is one of the best classic fantasies of all time, but it didn’t reach the level of fame it deserved. Based on Yoshinobu Akita’s light novel, which was also adapted into a manga, the anime only released two seasons during the 1990s. The story takes place six years after a major accident took place in a magic school called the Tower of Fang. On that fateful day, a magic user named Azalie was unable to control the magical sword’s power and transformed into a great dragon. While Azalie was more or less abandoned by the Tower of Fang, Krilancelo, a young magician who cared deeply for her, decided to do everything he could to save her.

Knowing that the elders at the tower wouldn’t help him, Krilancelo abandoned his given name and declared himself Orphen before embarking on a journey to find a way to turn Azalie back to normal. While the series begins on a serious note, it’s full of hilarious moments as Orphen embarks on his journey and meets new people along the way. The story also stands out for having a witty and sarcastic protagonist who often relies on his intelligence rather than his strength to overpower his opponents.

2) Now and Then, Here and There

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This might be one of the darkest and most haunting series you will ever come across, but it’s something you will never regret watching. Released in 1999, this original sci-fi fantasy series pushes emotional boundaries and portrays the themes of war and tragedy. The story centers around an ordinary boy named Shuu with a passion for kendo. On a fateful day, he encounters a blue-haired girl named Lala-Ru. While trying to befriend her, he witnesses a woman accompanied by two serpentine machines attempting to capture her.

Since he always had a strong sense of justice, Shuu attempts to save her but finds himself transported into a desert world. Having lived in a normal world, he can’t adjust to the unknown, dreary place. However, despite being thrown into a dying world, Shuu doesn’t give up on saving Lala-Ru, regardless of what challenges the cruel world throws at him. As his journey continues, he experiences the true horrors of war, including torture and hunger, as he continues to hold on to his unwavering compassion.

1) Serial Experiments Lain

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Serial Experiments Lain is considered one of the most mind-bending psychological thrillers of all time. Known for its gruesome, thought-provoking elements, this award-winning series leaves a lasting impact on viewers in just 13 episodes. Based on an original story, the series reached a proper conclusion and never needed a sequel. The story blurs the line between reality and the virtual world as it explores relevant themes of the age of digital life.

The series focuses on Lain Iwakura, an introverted fourteen-year-old and one of the many girls from her school who receives a disturbing email from her classmate Chisa Yomoda. However, the shocking part is that the girl recently committed suicide. Although the entire situation was strange, Lain still opened the email, not expecting she would be teleported into a virtual world of communication known as the Wired, where she begins to encounter one horrifying mystery after another.

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