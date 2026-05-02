5 Anime Characters So Great, We Don’t Mind That They’re Overpowered

There are plenty of overpowered anime characters, but some wear it better than others. We’ve all heard complaints about characters so strong or smart that they’re seemingly unbeatable. In protagonists, this can lower the stakes, causing every challenge to feel underwhelming — because we know they’ll overcome it. And in villains, it can prove a good thing, but only if there’s still some hope they can be outmaneuvered. Otherwise, overpowered characters lead to predictable outcomes, the last thing any anime wants.

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They can also feel less relatable, since OP players are the exception, not the rule. Most viewers will find more in common with an underdog who has to work for their wins. Still, not every overpowered character is so frustrating that viewers will check out. Some of them use that quality to their advantage, making their story more compelling through it. And others are just so charming that fans won’t care if they’re wildly strong. These great anime characters fall into both categories.

5) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is known for subverting shonen tropes, and it does this through its overpowered main character — which makes him more interesting and compelling, even if we know he’ll win most fights. The entire point of Shigeo’s story is that he’s incredibly powerful but doesn’t want to be. It’s something you don’t see often with shonen leads, many of whom actively strive to become the strongest and the best. Because Mob would rather fit in and live an ordinary life, him being overpowered actually works for the story. And his more grounded desires make him easy to relate to, even if viewers can’t imagine holding that amount of psychic power.

4) Saitama (One-Punch Man)

Mob Psycho 100 creator ONE has a knack for writing interesting but overpowered anime leads, as One-Punch Man‘s Saitama also fits that description. Like Mob Psycho 100, One-Punch Man pokes fun at shonen conventions, which makes its main character being OP comical rather than frustrating. Saitama’s motivations are hilariously mundane considering his power level, and the nonchalance with which he approaches villains always evokes a laugh or two. Plus, One-Punch Man cleverly works in a few foes that can’t be beat with just one hit. And the fact that someone as overpowered as Saitama can’t defeat them makes them more daunting, as it drives home how strong they really are.

3) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Levi Ackerman is probably the most overpowered character in Attack on Titan, but he’s also one of the most beloved. Because of Levi’s background, his competence feels earned rather than hoisted upon him for the sake of the plot. And Attack on Titan makes Levi’s skill a curse of sorts, as he’s the only one of his generation left standing at the end of the series. The fact that Attack on Titan is so willing to kill off major players also makes Levi’s overpowered nature more palatable. With so few people depending on plot armor, it’s more believable that someone like Levi can skirt by. It’s also not necessarily a good thing, as it leaves him with grief and survivor’s guilt. Attack on Titan proves being OP isn’t always a positive for the character in question.

2) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Courtesy of TOHO AnimatioN

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo is another fan-favorite character who’s very overpowered, mostly thanks to his Limitless technique. His charisma makes it easy to overlook this characteristic rather than becoming annoyed by it, though. And his charm, combined with his coolest displays of power, makes for several satisfying and entertaining scenes. Gojo’s competence is often a breath of fresh air when so much else goes wrong in Jujutsu Kaisen. And the anime doesn’t make him infallible because of his strength. He may be capable of beating almost anyone in 1:1 combat, but he makes mistakes and suffers the consequences, just like everyone else. When he’s caught off-guard, it’s totally possible to contain or beat him. And him being OP makes a later development from the manga more surprising, too.

1) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku should be a frustrating character, as he’s exactly the sort of overpowered hero people so often complain about. However, his positive attitude and genuine personality make him lovable regardless — so much that viewers won’t mind how heavily he leans into standard shonen conventions. The Dragon Ball franchise is an anime that can get away with sticking to the status quo, and not just because it’s a classic that helped establish it. It’s also unapologetic about how over-the-top its characters and action sequences are, which makes them difficult to criticize. It knows what it is, and fans know what they’re getting into…and if that means getting an OP main character, so be it.

Who is an overpowered anime character whose abilities you don’t actually mind? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!