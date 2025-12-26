5 Best Fantasy Series We’re Excited About In 2026, Ranked

The end of the year is right around the corner, which means reflecting on all of the best hits of 2025. Within the anime community, there’s been plenty of interesting discourse on which shows, films, and announcements made the most waves this year, with some heavy-hitters taking the spotlight. It’s impossible to dismiss the influence that 2025 had on anime, with huge milestones like the Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man theatrical releases, both of which completed and outperformed many Western franchises at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With 2025 having been so successful at bringing more attention and acclaim to anime as a medium, fans are starting to speculate on what the next year could potentially have to offer. So far, 2026 has a strong line-up of popular shows that will be getting renewed seasons, along with a couple of brand new series that are coming to the screen soon. In particular, science fiction and fantasy seem to be two genres that continuously repeat in terms of what new content will emerge in 2026; that being said, this list is looking at what we consider the best fantasy anime you should keep on your radar in the new year.

5) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Courtesy of Studio KAI

Sentenced to Be a Hero is an upcoming dark fantasy series that’s based on a popular light novel series. The anime adaptation is set to debut sometime in January 2026, produced by Studio Kai, a company that also worked on the upcoming sci-fi series Snowball Earth. The trailer for Sentenced to Be a Hero looks more than promising, with smooth animation and striking art that fully captures the manga’s grim fantasy aesthetic. For those who aren’t familiar with this series, its premise is set around a world where becoming a hero is used as a punishment for criminals who must atone for their wrongdoings. It addresses themes of redemption, social injustice, altruism, and the thin line between good and evil.

4)Witch Hat Atelier

Image Courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier has managed to become one of the most anticipated fantasy series of the upcoming year, partially due to its initial release date in 2025 being pushed back for quality purposes. It’s now set to air during April 2026, available on Crunchyroll to stream globally, much to the excitement of long-time manga readers. Witch Hat Atelier is known for its gorgeous art, immersive world-building, and unique magic system. The plot revolves around a young girl who wishes to learn magic despite the rigorous rules that dictate those born with magic are the only ones able to practice the art. This anime dives deep into aspects of the power of knowledge, individualism, creativity, and the dangers of power.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has worked its way up to the status of a modern classic after its debut back in 2020, making it one of the most well-known anime series of this decade. While it isn’t a new release like other picks on this list, Jujutsu Kaisen is still highly anticipated due to the long-awaited release of its third season, which is set to air in early January 2026. It’ll be coming after the series released Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution in 2025, a film that included the first two episodes of the third season’s arc. The new season is expected to cover the “Culling Game Arc” from the manga, which will introduce a host of new characters that fans have been waiting to see on screen. Fans can expect more intense battle scenes, high-stakes situations, and heavy character development from this season.

2) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku remains one of the most underrated modern shonen anime despite its general recognition as part of Shonen Jump’s infamous Dark Trio, which includes other big titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. While not as popular as its counterparts, Hell’s Paradise deserves every bit as much praise for its unique concept, stunning setting, intense battle scenes, and intriguing character dynamics. The anime is set to debut its second season in January 2026, after a nearly three-year gap between its first season and this upcoming release. It’s set to cover both the “Lord Tensen Arc” as well as the “Hōrai Arc” from the manga, both of which have been hyped by fans for some time. If you’re a fan of dark fantasy with a historical setting, Hell’s Paradise is an awesome anime to add to your list.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the most popular high fantasy anime series of the last decade, garnering a huge fan base in the short amount of time it has been released. The series is set to premiere its long-awaited second season in January 2026, with the first season airing back in 2023, making this a two-year wait for fans of the series. The second season is expected to cover the “Golden Land Arc” from the manga and may potentially have a shorter run-time than its first season did. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End covers the story of elven mage Frieren as she journeys through the land after defeating the Demon King with her band of adventurers. It covers themes of time, loss, grief, friendship, and the importance of connection in life.

Have you watched any of these anime before? Tell us which fantasy anime you’re looking forward to in the comments below.