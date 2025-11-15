5 Best Fantasy Anime Series of 2025, Ranked

Fantasy anime has become one of the top genres within the medium, attracting more and more fans every day due to its versatility in terms of plot, world-building, and character design. Popular series such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End have encapsulated the different ways anime can take advantage of the genre’s many narrative subtleties to create new, intriguing stories. Whether it’s high fantasy, supernatural, or dark fantasy, there’s always something fresh to offer fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This past year has been a great year for the fantasy anime genre, with tons of fan-favorites receiving new seasons, along with a few series debuts. We’ve also seen some stellar box office performances from anime films released globally, outperforming Western movies to the surprise of many audiences. To commemorate an awesome year, this list will take a look at some of 2025’s best fantasy anime series that you should absolutely give a watch if you haven’t seen them yet.

5) Dandadan

image courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan is technically a blend between dark fantasy, supernatural, and science fiction genres, but it leans heavily enough towards fantasy that it was added to this list anyway. The series has become a massive success among anime fans, praised for its unique, fun concept and stellar animation style. It had its initial debut back in 2024, though its second season was released during late spring of 2025; season three of Dandadan has already received confirmation and is expected to air sometime in 2027.

The plot of Dandadan follows two high-school students with supremely different views regarding the supernatural. Momo is of the firm belief that ghosts exist, and Okarun has spent most of his life chasing proof of aliens. Together, the two decide to set out during the beginnings of an unlikely friendship, to prove the other right or wrong. Of course, this ends with Momo developing psychic powers after she’s abducted by aliens, while Okarun is possessed by a strange spirit which grants him unnatural abilities, forcing the two to learn about their new state of being while handling supernatural threats.

4) Tougen Anki : Legend of the Cursed Blood

Image Courtesy of Studio Hibari

Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood is a fantasy anime that was released in 2025 and still hasn’t received the recognition it deserves for its solid action-filled plot. So far, the anime has released the second half of its first season, which was split into two separate parts. Though the story isn’t necessarily groundbreaking in terms of concept, it’s got some pretty fun fight sequences, clean animation, and interesting characters that are easily likable. Additionally, the anime has a unique power system that relies on creating weaponry from each individual’s blood, something not commonly seen in other series.

The narrative of Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood follows a typical shonen set-up of a protagonist learning a secret about his heritage and powers. In this case, it’s Shiki Ichinose who learns he possesses Oni blood when his adoptive father is murdered by a rival faction wishing to exterminate all Oni. Seeking revenge for his father’s death, Shiki decides to enroll in an Oni-training academy to develop his abilities and fully awaken his powers.

3) Solo Leveling

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling is one of the latest anime series to become a huge hit among action-fantasy fans. The show was adapted from a South Korean manhwa, with its first season airing in early 2024; since then, the anime has released a second season in 2025 and has a potential movie release set for 2026. The basis of this series revolves around the concept of power-scaling to an insane degree, which means plenty of intense battle scenes and training sequences that leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

In Solo Leveling, the world has become threatened by the appearance of Gates, portals where monsters of different danger rankings lurk. To deal with these monsters, humans can train to become Hunters, individuals who enter Gates to combat and destroy them, all assigned a ranking based on their power level. Sung Jinwoo starts the anime as the “weakest hunter of mankind”, unable to take on even the most basic of monsters, until a chance encounter with a mysterious dungeon exposes him to the System. Now, Jinwoo can consistently level up his combat ranking, a skill no other Hunter possesses, while learning the secrets behind the dungeons and the System.

2) Chainsaw Man

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Chainsaw Man is already well on its way to becoming a modern classic among dark fantasy anime, regarded as part of the “Dark Trio” of shonen anime (alongside Hell’s Paradise and Jujutsu Kaisen). The first season of the series was released in 2022 with no confirmation on the second season’s official release date; however, the series did have a theatrical film release this year with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which absolutely smashed at the box office. If you enjoy your anime with plenty of violence and gore, darker themes, and vibrant characters, I highly recommend giving Chainsaw Man a try.

The plot of Chainsaw Man is centered around Denji, a teenager who is consistently down on his luck, working to pay off a massive debt left behind by his father through hunting Devils for the yakuza. When Denji is killed on the job, his loyal devil dog, Pochita, makes a deal with Denji to merge the two and grant him a second chance at life. In condition, Denji can transform into the Chainsaw Devil, a creature whose body parts alternate with massive chainsaw weapons. He’s quickly turned over to the Public Safety division and placed on a task force with other humans and Devils to hunt down supernatural threats to humanity.

1) Gachiakuta

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Gachiakuta has quickly risen in popularity since its release earlier this year, growing a steady fanbase who are convinced this series will become the next big hit. It merges action-adventure with fantasy elements, taking place in a dystopian setting that stands out from other shonen-typical worlds. Gachiakuta also has a distinct art style that sets it apart from other series, matching the show’s gritty, dark aesthetic that permeates the overall tone and vibe given off with each episode.

The story of Gachiakuta takes place in a massive floating city regarded as a utopia by many of its inhabitants, save for those who live on the outskirts in the slums. Rudo exists in the poorer sector of the city until he’s falsely charged with the murder of his father figure and quickly exiled to a life in the Pit. Described as a wasteland where the city’s trash and unwanted things go, the Pit is home to a slew of dangerous monsters that thrive among the garbage. His new purpose is to join the Cleaners and learn how to harness an innate power that can allow Rudo to fight the monsters and eventually avenge his father’s murder.

Have you seen any of these fantasy anime series? Tell us which fantasy anime you’re anticipating in 2026 in the comments below.