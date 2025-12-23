10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Episodes to Rewatch Before Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is less than a month away from its highly anticipated premiere. The anime will broadcast in Japan before streaming on Crunchyroll, the largest global platform for anime fans. Based on Gege Akutami’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the series follows Yuji Itadori as he joins Jujutsu Tech High School after consuming a legendary cursed object and becoming a vessel for the strongest sorcerer in history. While the original story already reached its conclusion last year, the anime still has a lot of plot left to cover. The upcoming third season follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc in the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before commencing the Culling Game, a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku.

In order to promote the film, the anime released a special feature titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, which included a Shibuya Incident Arc compilation and the first two episodes of Season 3. The upcoming season will be released on January 8th, 2026, with a special one-hour premiere, releasing the first two episodes on the same day. Since there’s still more than two weeks to go before the new season, here’s a look at the ten best Jujutsu Kaisen episodes you can rewatch in the meantime.

10) Season 1 Episode 24

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first season doesn’t hold back in terms of fights and concludes one of the best and most underrated arcs in the series. The first-years go on a much more dangerous mission compared to the Fearsome Womb Arc, but they have also grown more powerful over a short time. While Yuji and Nobara deal with Eso and Kechizu all by themselves, Megumi defeats a special-grade curse all by himself. The episode features Yuji and Nobara using Black Flash together to defeat the Death Paintings.

9) Season 1 Episode 19

Yuji’s growth as a sorcerer happens at a very steady yet quick pace as he learns something new in each battle while pushing past his limits. The series delivers us the best duo in the series as Aoi Todo, a student at Kyoto’s Jujutsu Tech High School, becomes an invaluable asset in the fight against Hanami. Todo not only becomes the best partner Yuji could have, thanks to his Cursed Technique, but also teaches Yuji how to use Black Flash. Everything Yuji learned from Todo during this battle helps him in the long run, shaping him into the kind of sorcerer he is today.

8) Season 1 Episode 7

The episode had the anime industry in a chokehold when Satoru Gojo revealed his eyes as well as the terrifying powers behind them. Despite being attacked by a powerful, unregistered special-grade curse, Gojo was unfazed, knowing he had the upper hand. He brought along Yuji to his fight against Jogo and showed him what it truly means to be the strongest sorcerer alive. The fight against Jogo went as expected, and Gojo won too easily using his Domain Expansion, the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. Unfortunately, the curse slipped from his fingers because of Hanami’s interference.

7) Season 2 Episode 13

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was on a generational run, delivering cinematic experiences in almost every episode, and this time was no different. Choso joined Kenjaku’s side, hoping to avenge the deaths of his brothers, and ran off to challenge Yuji when he had the chance. He overwhelmed Yuji with his refined Blood Manipulation Technique before an unfamiliar memory stopped him from killing the young sorcerer. The episode was a foreshadowing of how Choso and Yuji are connected through Kenjaku’s schemes.

6) Season 1 Episode 20

It’s evident that anytime Gojo takes action, the episode is going to be considered one of the best, and Season 1 Episode 20 proved it once again. While the students of the Tokyo and Kyoto schools were attacked by Hanami, Gojo was desperately trying to break through the barrier. When he finally managed to arrive at the scene, he dealt with the curse user who created the barrier. Sensing that Hanami was too far away from him and was about to escape, Gojo used his devastating Hollow Purple Technique, destroying everything in its path.

5) Season 2 Episode 20

Yuji was pushed to the brink after several casualties during the Shibuya Incident. He blamed himself for the deaths of thousands of people when Sukuna took over his body. Not only that, but he also witnessed Nanami die before seeing Nobara lifeless on the ground. Just when he was on the verge of giving up, his self-proclaimed best friend, Aoi Todo, arrived at the scene and gave him the support he needed. What follows is one of the most intense two-on-one battles in the series, as each of them surpasses their limits to put their enemy down.

4) Season 2 Episode 4

Gojo has always been considered the strongest, but there was a time when he paid a hefty price for his defeat. Thanks to Toji Fushiguro’s elaborate planning, he managed to catch a tired Gojo off guard and almost ended up killing him. When he finally woke up, Riko was dead, and Suguru was defeated. However, in that moment, Gojo realized the true extent of his powers and that he stands at the pinnacle of unparalleled power, all alone.

3) Season 2 Episode 21

Yuji and Mahito’s fight wasn’t just a clash of their powers but also of their ideals. Mahito forced Yuji to acknowledge the things he never thought about, considering how killing curses for him was normal, and how vice versa was also true. However, despite everything, Yuji accepted his role in the world as nothing more than a cog in a machine, who only exists to put curses down, no matter how many of them show up. The episode marks Yuji’s growth as a sorcerer who is forced to accept his heartbreaking role in the brutal world of curses.

2) Season 2 Episode 9

This is the moment when everything went downhill in Shibuya, and Japan was never the same again. Initially, the sorcerers were only supposed to be on standby while Gojo single-handedly defeated all the enemies. However, Kenjaku’s appearance in Suguru Geto’s body made Gojo falter for just a moment, which was enough to give the villain a chance to trap him inside the Prison Realm. After that, the sorcerers were forced to take action as the situation in Shibuya continued to get worse.

1) Season 2 Episode 17

Sukuna vs. Mahoraga is easily one of the best fights in modern shonen, and the anime adaptation elevated it to new heights. The episode literally had the community in shambles as fans couldn’t stop praising the animators’ efforts despite the production meltdown. Sukuna had control over Yuji’s body for only a brief period, during which he not only fought Mahoraga to save Megumi but also destroyed a majority of the Shibuya Ward.

