5 Great Anime That Deserve To Be Called Modern Classics

The definition of classic regarding entertainment media can vary depending on the format, genre, and medium. It can also change from person to person, with some fans having wildly different opinions on what makes a classic than others within the community. Anime classics are often debated and discussed at length, though there are undoubtedly a few titles that qualify unanimously, such as One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What many anime fans will agree upon is the fact that a classic needs age to truly deserve the title, earning status, influence within the medium, and popularity the longer it exists in the public eye. Despite this, there are plenty of anime series that have debuted in the past decade that are lovingly referred to as “modern classics”, series that might be new but have achieved levels of storytelling, world-building, and character development that only the best can hope to reach. While there are definitely more arguments surrounding modern classics and what counts as one, this list will take a look at five candidates for the term that deserve to be seriously considered by the anime community.

5) Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Image Courtesy of David Production

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is probably one of the most controversial picks on this list, with the anime series completely polarizing in the sense that you’ll either love it or hate it, with very few fans falling in a happy medium. The anime was first released back in 2012 and has a total of six seasons, adapting different parts of the manga series; a seventh season will release soon named JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, is scheduled to air sometime in 2026. This show is infamous for its pop culture references, especially regarding music icons from past decades used as inspiration for character names.

The appeal of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is that the anime feels like a cult classic in the making, with a dedicated fan base who enjoy the show’s bright art style, slapstick sense of humor, and zany plots that stand out in the shonen genre. Much of the anime revolves around the Joestar family members who fight different threats to the world at large, using various abilities classified as Stands, to defeat the forces of evil and achieve their overarching goal. There’s no denying the overall influence Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has had on anime as a whole, or how identifiable the series is at a glance, earning it the title of a modern classic that will be remembered as a standout in the genre.

4) Mob Pyscho 100

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is one of the few anime series that had a strong run from start to finish, never faltering through its conclusion. The anime was released in 2016, an adaptation from the earlier 2012 manga series; the series ended back in 2022 with the third and final season making its debut. This series is well-known for its distinctive art and animation style, extremely well-developed characters, and a fun blend of action and comedy sequences. Mob Psycho 100 was an honest journey through the supernatural genre, presenting a unique take on the concept that didn’t feel like a rehashed version of an older series.

The premise of the show was centered around a middle-school student, Mob, who possesses incredibly strong psychic powers. He joins up with a con-artist, Reigen, who plans to exploit Mob’s very real powers within his psychic assistance business, though the two end up solving cases and helping many individuals throughout the series. The point of Mob Psycho 100 is never lost in the fight scenes or humorous moments, with the anime managing to enhance its genuine emotional vulnerability in a way that left fans wanting more.

3) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the most recent series on this list and has still managed to bag the title of a modern classic thanks to its unique premises and gorgeous animation work. The series was released on Netflix in 2022 and drew to a close that same year, with the main story rounded out and completed by the end of the season; however, the show received such a positive reception that a second, standalone season, titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, was announced by the streaming platform. This show is a must-watch for die-hard fans of the science fiction genre, giving a fresh new feel to tired tropes that we’ve seen in anime before, again and again.

The plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners takes place in a dystopian future overrun by gangs and brutal violence, where people rely on cybernetic enhancements to their bodies to get ahead. David Martinez becomes an Edgerunner, an outlaw living on the fringes of society, after his mother is killed in a drive-by shooting, embracing his new life as a rebel against all-powerful corporations. Exploring themes of technology versus human connection, societal decay, and corruption, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the best short anime series in recent years, and it deserves a watch from anyone pondering on whether to give it a shot.

2) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Image Courtesy of Shaft

Puella Magi Madoka Magica has become known as one of the best modern contributions to the magical girl genre released in recent years. The series debuted back in 2011 with a singular season containing just 12 episodes; additionally, the series had a conclusive movie released after that wrapped up loose ends, titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Rebellion. This show remains one of the top contenders for trope subversion done expertly, creating a new type of magical girl subgenre that explores the grittier, dark side of what it means to be a magical girl.

The series revolves around Madoka Kaname, an average middle-school student who is approached by an alien creature named Kyubey. She’s offered the enticing deal of a single wish granted if she becomes a magical girl and fights witches in an alternate dimension. Hidden catches and secrets doom all of the contracted girls from the start, with the trauma and pain of magical girl status made all too real, despite the cute art style that feels deceptive once the plot’s true message kicks in. Puella Magi Madoka Magica is a modern anime that already feels like a classic for the legacy it’s created and upheld since its release.

1) Hunter x Hunter

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter is the reason this list was created in the first place, a classic among modern shonen anime if there ever was one. Though Hunter x Hunter did have an anime series released in the late nineties, the version we’ll be looking at is the reboot that aired in 2011. It managed to capture all of the manga series’ charm and depth, correcting pacing issues and neglected plotlines from the original anime series. More than that, this anime triumphed in terms of world-building and character development, providing some of the best dynamics between the main cast ever seen in an anime.

On paper, Hunter x Hunter is the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy who decides to pursue the path of a Hunter to locate his father, whom he previously presumed was dead. In reality, the show exemplifies themes such as friendship and teamwork, relying on others, overcoming your past, healing from trauma, and perseverance. It’s another great example of trope subversion that doesn’t feel forced or cheesy, with the character’s decisions always making sense in terms of progressing the plot and their own arc. If there’s any anime on this list to watch immediately, Hunter x Hunter is the one to add to your list.

Have you seen any of these anime series before? Tell us what your all-time favorite anime is in the comments below.