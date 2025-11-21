10 Exciting Upcoming Anime in 2026 No One Is Talking About

2025 has been a phenomenal year for anime fans with the return of several exciting shows such as Solo Leveling, Dandadan, and many more. Additionally, the year also introduced several new additions to the anime world, including Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch. However, if you thought this year was thrilling, you will be blown away by what 2026 has in store for you. Just the first season of the year will bring back Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. But that’s not the best part since the entire year is jam-packed with some of the most exciting shows ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, amid the hype of the mainstream anime series, several shows with a lot of potential have slipped through the cracks. With Jujutsu Kaisen and other series dominating fan discussions, hardly anyone is talking about these ten series, which deserve a lot more hype.

10) Kill Blue

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the story blends spy thriller with high school comedy, creating a series of absurd and thrilling events. Juuzou Oogami, a 40-year-old assassin with unparalleled skills working for a covert organization, has his entire life turned upside down when he finds himself transforming into a 16-year-old boy after one of his missions goes wrong. In order to find the reason behind this bizarre occurrence and a cure to return to normal, Juuzou poses as a high school student while struggling to maintain his youthful facade.

9) You and I Are Polar Opposites

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

There can never be enough romantic comedies, and You and I Are Polar Opposites will be a new addition to the list. The series follows Yuusuke Tani, who sits next to Miyu Suzuki, a popular and cheerful girl. Their interactions are often brief and are limited to Miyu’s random questions, toward which Yuusuke often shows a lukewarm attitude. However, unbeknownst to them, these simple exchanges slowly develop into something more.

8) Journal the Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Shuka

Based on an acclaimed manga by Tomoko Yamashita, the story follows Makio Koudai, a 35-year-old novelist who has always been at odds with her older sister Minori for being different than others. This is why Makio finds it difficult to grieve the sudden death of Minori and her husband, who died in a car accident. However, her life takes a major turn when she runs into her 15-year-old niece, who has no other relatives who want to take her in.

7) L’etoile de Paris en fleur

Image Courtesy of Arvo Animation

This upcoming film by One Piece and Studio Ghibli’s veteran animators will follow the journey of two young girls in early 20th-century Paris, who refuse to give up on their dreams despite the struggles they face. Fujiko, who dreams of becoming a painter, meets Chizuru, an aspiring ballet dancer, by a stroke of luck. The story continues as they strive to pursue their dreams and awaken the “hope for tomorrow” in everyone’s hearts.

6) Sparks of Tomorrow

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

This visually striking historical anime by Kyoto Animation is set in an alternate version of the early 20th century, where Kyoto is shrouded in soot, smoke, and steam after the rapid development of steam power. The story follows Kihachi Sakamoto, who grieves the death of his brother, with whom he shared dreams of a new age. His fateful encounter with Inaoko Momonkawa, a spiritual girl with her own struggles, propels him to challenge everything that’s wrong with the new era.

5) Eleceed

Image Courtesy of DandeLion Animation

Based on one of the most popular action manhwa of all time, Eleceed is expected to make its anime debut in 2026. The story follows a kind-hearted boy, Jiwoo, who uses his lightning-quick reflexes to rescue an injured cat. However, the cat turns out to be a legendary and powerful Awakener, Kayden, who starts teaching Jiwoo the key to harnessing his abilities and gaining the power of electricity. As the story continues, the duo confronts various threats while navigating the world of the Awakeners.

4) Akane-banashi

Image Courtesy of ZEXCS

Based on Weekly Shonen Jump’s underrated series, the story focuses on the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo. In a male-dominated world of Rakugo, Akane Osaki, a high school girl, is determined to rise through the ranks not only because of her childhood dream but also to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago. Her father, once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the country, was suddenly expelled right before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank, which is why Akane must avenge her father, who suffered inexplicable injustices.

3) Marriagetoxin

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Marriagetoxin is one of the best WSJ romance series filled with intense action, intriguing characters, and adorable moments. The story centers around Hikaru Gero, a man who comes from a clan of hitmen that has existed for hundreds of years. Although his skills as a hitman are unparalleled, as someone who never attended school and lived his life in the shadows, his social life is nonexistent. However, he is forced into a corner when his clan gives him an ultimatum to marry and produce an heir, forcing Hikaru to offer a sham marriage to his target, Mei Kinosaki, a well-known marriage swindler, if she wants to live.

2) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

This upcoming anime series by Science SARU, the studio behind Dandadan, is set in the 13th-century Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The story centers around palace politics in the harem of the Khan, where wisdom is beauty. Fatima, who hails from Persia, has unparalleled medical techniques and scientific knowledge. She desires a stage where she can put her knowledge to work and eventually falls under the wing of an influential woman who helps her turn the world upside down.

1) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Bones Film

Based on an acclaimed manga by Fullmetal Alchemist‘s creator, this upcoming action fantasy follows twin siblings Yuru, a hunter of animals, and Asa, who has been locked in a cage to perform a special duty. The siblings’ fate has been decided since birth, but when a group of armed men assaults the village and kills every adult on sight, Yuru learns about the shocking truth about his sister, along with a sense of loss that leaves him grief-stricken. As the story continues, Yuru embarks on a quest to reclaim his birthright despite the struggles to save the world from destruction.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!