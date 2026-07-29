Demon Slayer’s Next Anime Release Won’t Be Infinity Castle Part 2, But Something Else

After a little more than a year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has finally arrived on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, setting a record that no one had hoped for. This is disappointing, as fans had been expecting the new trilogy films to release in consecutive years, and the lengthy delay has pushed the release of the next movie even further away. Now that the first film is finally available on streaming, fans are eagerly looking for updates on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2, the second installment in the trilogy. However, they may have to wait a little longer, as Ufotable could have something different planned instead.

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When the previous Demon Slayer film, Mugen Train, arrived on streaming around six months after its theatrical release, it was later re-released in a new format. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was re-edited into a seven-episode anime arc a few months after the film debuted on streaming. Rather than being released all at once, the episodes followed a weekly schedule, with the first episode even featuring anime-original scenes. It would make sense for Infinity Castle to follow the same approach as well.

A Re-Edited Version of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Might Be Next

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To be precise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arrived on streaming in June 2021, and in the fall, in October 2021, a re-edited version of the movie was released as a weekly anime arc. Thus, it could be said that the re-edited version of Infinity Castle Part 1 could also arrive this fall, sometime around October 2026. Given that this anime film is significantly longer than Mugen Train, fans could see up to nine standard-length anime episodes. However, unlike Mugen Train, there is a lower chance of this re-edited version incorporating anime-original content, primarily because there is no gap between the latest season and this film that could be used to include original material.

That said, the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc proved that Ufotable can incorporate original content to extend the narrative. However, one of the best aspects of this version would be how the anime arc includes the missing Taisho Era Secrets that traditionally appear in every episode of Demon Slayer. Mugen Train‘s re-edited version also included them, and while they may seem trivial, they have become an important part of Demon Slayer‘s narrative structure. While these elements alone would make the re-edited version worth watching, the biggest reason fans should look forward to it is that it would be the best way to experience the beginning of this arc.

As great as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is, it was never meant to work in a movie format and already feels like a compilation of multiple anime episodes. Thus, this version would present the story in the way it was arguably meant to be experienced. The announcement of this re-edited version of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle as the next anime release could come at any time. However, it would also mean that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will take even longer to arrive, though it will likely be worth the wait, as Ufotable has repeatedly proven its ability to create animation masterpieces that have no comparison.

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