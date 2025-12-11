Jujutsu Kaisen Film Reveals Streaming Details (But There’s a Catch)

In May this year, Jujutsu Kaisen returned to premiere the fan-favorite arc in theaters as a compilation film. The Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, also known as Gojo’s Past Arc in the manga, is one of the most famous in the series, and it gained immense popularity after it was adapted in the first five episodes of the anime’s Season 2. The story takes fans back 12 years in the past when Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, was just a carefree high school student. However, his life turned upside down when tragedy took place, strengthening his resolve to reform the Jujutsu society. Shortly after its Japanese release, the film premiered internationally, earning praise from fans as they experienced the gorgeous animation on the big screen.

As the year is about to end with Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution and the upcoming Season 3 dominating fan discussions, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc compilation film sets its streaming dates. According to the official website of the anime, the film will be available for rental and download on various streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Niconico Channel, DMM TV, and many more. While the film will be available from December 17th, 2025, the exact release date will vary based on the streaming services. Unfortunately, the website makes no mention of the global streaming services, as this update is only limited to Japanese viewers. Given that the film includes a few original illustrations or frames that weren’t in Season 2, there is a chance that global fans will get to watch it again as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Will Always Be Loved Among Fans

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of action-packed arcs with fast pacing and high stakes, which often sideline character interactions and fun moments. Compared to the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game arcs, Gojo’s Past focuses more on character growth and development than on thrilling battles. Gojo is one of the most popular characters in recent times, and fans have always loved almost every scene he appears in. An arc focusing on his teenage years grabbed a lot of attention, especially since it highlighted his struggles as the strongest.

Additionally, Gojo and Suguru Geto’s friendship and separation were revealed in the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but it wasn’t explained until the flashback arc. Their relationship is one of the most loved among fans as we follow their carefree youthful days to the point where everything went wrong, ruining their lives forever. Beneath its cheerful spring atmosphere, the arc highlights the brutality of the Jujutsu society and the impact it has on the younger generation, who are unable to bear the burden.

The anime further elevated the beauty of the story through subtle details added in the storyboard that highlight the complexity of the characters. Additionally, the second season has some of the best animations among modern series, making this arc more interesting than ever. The film has even better quality than the TV anime, which is to be expected as it was shown in theaters.

