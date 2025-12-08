5 Awesome Anime to Watch on Netflix During December 2025

The end of the year might be drawing closer, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t plenty of time to indulge in another awesome anime series. Ringing in the New Year with anime is a great way to prep for all of the fantastic, upcoming series’ releases that are promised during early 2026, including titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Fire Force. Fans are already expecting next year to be an awesome one for the anime community at large, even more so than the success of 2025’s numerous theatrical releases that became box office hits.

The excitement of new material doesn’t mean you should ignore the currently available shows that offer compelling narratives and interesting characters. Netflix is a good streaming platform for finding numerous popular titles, along with Netflix Original anime that stream exclusively on the platform for the enjoyment of subscribers. There’s really no way to go wrong choosing an anime on Netflix when you’ve got titles like Naruto, One Piece, and My Hero Academia to choose from. If you’re looking for something different or new to fill the weeks of December with, this list explores five anime available to watch on Netflix right now.

5) The Rising of the Shield Hero

IMage Courtesy of Kadokawa

The isekai genre has existed for decades within the anime community, but it’s certainly taken a dip in recent years regarding public interest. Select series, such as The Rising of the Shield Hero, have brought new intrigue and excitement to the genre as a whole. This anime was released in 2019 and has four seasons, with the latest airing in 2025; a fifth season was announced after the end of season four, though no official release date has been set. The Rising of the Shield Hero manages to subvert a lot of tropes that come with the isekai genre, giving a fresh, new look at the meaning of an otherworldly hero.

The plot of The Rising of the Shield Hero follows an average high school student, Naofumi Iwatani, who is summoned to a medieval fantasy world setting where he’s declared to be the legendary Shield Hero. Naofumi’s reputation is quickly ruined when the world’s princess frames him for crimes he didn’t commit, leading to his ostracism in a world Naofumi knows very little about. The anime addresses themes such as found family, redemption, trauma, healing, truth, and the concept of human morality.

4) Leviathan

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

Leviathan is one of the most underrated anime series to release in the last year, having made its debut in July 2025. It was made to stand as an adaptation of Scott Westerfield’s book trilogy of the same name, combining steampunk, sci-fi, and historical genres together to create an anime series that stands out from other modern titles. The anime offers some of the most gorgeous visuals in modern anime, while leaning into the intriguing main character dynamics that set the overall tone and pacing of the story.

The plot of Leviathan is set in an alternate timeline that takes place during World War I, where humanity divides itself into two groups: Clankers, who utilize mecha technology, versus the Darwinists, who make use of bio-engineered life-forms. Within this tumultuous world, Prince Aleksandar meets Deryn Sharp aboard the HMS Leviathan while running away after his father’s violent assassination. The two form a strong bond despite the tendrils of mistrust between them, though their friendship is put to the test as they become drawn deeper into the war on all sides.

3) Trigun Stampede

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

Trigun Stampede is a modern retelling of the 1990s anime series, Trigun, which is often regarded as one of the best sci-fi westerns in the medium. This new series was released back in 2023, with a second season, titled Trigun Stargaze, set to be released at the start of 2026; the purpose of this alternate retelling is to shed light on certain aspects of the manga that the original didn’t adapt, and to focus more on Vash’s backstory, including his relationship with his twin brother. The show has been heavily praised for its unique use of CGI animation, which lends to a distinctive style that sets it apart from the first Trigun anime.

In Trigun Stampede, the story begins on the planet of No Man’s Land, where living is difficult due to the planet’s harsh conditions and high level of crime. Vash the Stampede serves as a local legend, a gunslinger who is said to bring ruin wherever he goes next, when in reality, Vash is a pacifistic wanderer who attracts trouble due to his notorious reputation. His destiny directly opposes that of his brother, Knives, who has chosen to act against the best interest of humanity, forcing the two brothers into a massive conflict that brings their respective moral codes into question.

2) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is one of anime’s latest in a long line of trope-subverting shows that flip audience expectations on their heads. The anime was released in 2023 and has had two seasons debut so far, though a third was confirmed for late 2025 or early 2026, with the latter looking more likely as the year draws to an end. This series is a fun take on the fantasy genre, combining aspects of magical schooling with high-stakes action sequences that somehow manage to come across as genuine, hilarious, and complex all at once.

The story of Mashle: Magic and Muscles is set in a world where magic is considered everything, dictating status and worth, with those who don’t possess it purged from society. Mash Burnedead possesses no amount of magic and lives in secret with his adoptive father to protect him from the judgmental eyes of the magically imbued. This changes when Mash is forced to enroll in Easton Magic Academy to train and become a Divine Visionary, to hide his own status as a non-magical human and protect his lifestyle. Mash must learn to muscle his way through complicated situations that would normally require magic, relying on his own brains and brawn to find a way out.

1) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Courtesy of Mappa

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is easily one of the best dark fantasy anime series of the past decade, despite not getting nearly as much recognition as its counterparts in Shonen Jump’s Dark Trio. This anime series was released in 2023 after a long wait from die-hard fans of the manga, and is set to debut its second season in January 2026. Hell’s Paradise is known for its stunning visuals, fluid animation, complex character dynamics, and intense fight sequences. The anime addresses themes of redemption, immortality, societal corruption, and the ability to change.

In Hell’s Paradise, we follow the tale of Gabimaru the Hollow, a renowned ninja assassin who is set to be executed for his various crimes. Instead, he’s offered the chance to live and return to his beloved wife if he agrees to travel to the legendary island of Shinsenkyo, where the elixir of life is rumored to be located. During his time there, Gabimaru is to be guided by an assigned executioner, Sagiri, as the two discover the dark secrets of the island and how they tie back to the mainland.

Have you watched any of these anime series yet? Tell us your favorite anime series of the past year in the comments below.