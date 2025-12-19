5 Most Iconic Anime Characters of 2025, Ranked

The past year has been a triumph for the anime community as a whole, with so many wins regarding released content and renewed shows that it’s impossible to say 2025 didn’t live up to the hype. Anime went through a bit of a dry patch a few years back, but 2025 only confirmed that the medium hit its stride again. Fans are already excited about what 2026 might have to offer, though plenty of stellar new and returning shows are slated for the new year’s roster. With that in mind, anime viewers are looking back on the last year to determine which shows were truly noteworthy among a sea of material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we’ve noticed tons of compelling talks about anime series, there hasn’t been as much discussion surrounding the characters in these shows that shone a league above the rest. Any true fan knows that an anime plot is only as good as the characters involved; that means examining things like character design, dynamics, and development throughout the show’s run-time. Though there’s no concrete way to pick the best anime characters of 2025, these five examples in the list below definitely earned some consideration for their influence in the past year.

5) Rudo (Gachiakuta)

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Gachiakuta quickly became one of the top dark fantasy releases this year after it aired in July 2025. It earned praise from fans and critics alike, with many viewing it as the next big thing in shonen anime, set to take the place of popular series that came to a close this year, such as My Hero Academia. The series is set in a dystopian city that floats above a massive trash heap where discarded belongings are thrown; simultaneously, the city’s unwanted or undesirable people are exiled here as well.

This is where Rudo comes into play, the titular character of Gachiakuta, who is sent to live in the Pit as a Cleaner after he’s falsely accused of murdering his adoptive father. Banished to the Pit, Rudo realizes the space underground is plagued by monsters that are only held back by the other Cleaners who wield various weapons to beat them back. There are plenty of reasons why Rudo is considered a fantastic protagonist, but one of the top ones is his unusual motivation, pursuing revenge instead of aiming for heroics in his actions. Rudo might just be one of the best modern heroes due to his flaws that only highlight the character’s empathy and determination.

4) Makima (Chainsaw Man)

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Chainsaw Man is considered one of the best modern classics in dark fantasy anime of the last decade. The show debuted back in 2022 with its first season, and has since released a single theatrical film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which managed to compete with plenty of Western titles at the box office. This series is known for being part of Shonen Jump’s Dark Trio, and the show certainly lives up to that assignment with its mature, gritty themes.

The plot of Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a young man who merges with his devil dog, Pochita, to become the powerful Chainsaw Devil. This development leads to Denji’s recruitment into the Public Safety Devil Hunters, where he meets high-ranking executive Makima. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Makima has worked her way into becoming one of the most iconic, unique villains in recent anime. Rather than relying solely on her power, Makima is a master manipulator who pulls the strings of not just Denji, but most around her to achieve her personal goals.

3) Momo & Okarun (Dandadan)

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

This addition to the list might be a slight cheat, but it’s hard to pick one member of 2025’s hit supernatural anime, Dandadan, so it was easier to keep them together. Dandadan has sustained an upward trajectory in the attention of anime fans ever since its release in 2024, with its second season premiering in July 2025. The show tackles heavy themes of acceptance, the importance of connection, overcoming trauma, and the concept of belief, while balancing its sci-fi fantasy premise with a healthy dose of comedy.

Part of the reason Dandadan is so beloved is due to the dynamic between its two main characters, Momo and Okarun. The two become friends through a bond regarding their respective beliefs in the supernatural, setting out to prove the other’s opinion right or wrong. Of course, this leads to Momo gaining psychic powers after an alien abduction, while Okarun is possessed by the powerful spirit of Turbo Granny. Both Momo and Okarun feel intensely real, with fears and hopes and flaws that bring both characters to life, shining most when they interact with each other.

2) Sung Jin Woo (Solo Leveling)

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling remains one of the top fantasy action series of the past decade, with the last year only confirming its popularity among anime fans. The series was first released in 2024, with its second season hitting screens this year; Solo Leveling has not been confirmed for a third season, though rumors of a potential film release in 2026 have sent fans into a frenzy. It’s known for high-quality action sequences, clean animation, and interesting power-scaling systems that set it apart from other contemporary titles.

One of the reasons Solo Leveling rose to such heights is its main character, Sung Jinwoo, the prime example of an underdog tale that struck a chord with audiences around the globe. Jinwoo is considered the weakest Hunter in a world where humans must enter mysterious dungeons to fight against the creatures residing within them. His fate changes when Jinwoo survives a strange, unmarked dungeon; afterwards, he’s able to level up his capabilities in a way no other human is seemingly able to do, with his powers growing exponentially through fighting and training. There’s no denying that Jinwoo is so captivating due to his unlimited potential and startlingly good fight scenes that make Solo Leveling an anime worth watching.

1) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is considered one of the best modern classic anime to release, and will likely cement itself as a staple for any shonen fan in the future. This anime series was released back in 2016 and finally drew to an end almost a decade later in December 2025; the show held onto its popularity and success over the course of eight seasons, and is often cited as one of the key anime to bring the superhero genre back to the limelight. Its large cast of characters, interweaving plot lines, and dynamic fight sequences are just some of the main reasons listed for My Hero Academia’s appeal.

It would be impossible to have My Hero Academia’s success without its titular character, Izuku Midoriya, otherwise known as Deku. In the series, Izuku serves as one of the only Quirkless characters who longs to become the world’s greatest hero. He receives this change after All Might passes on his powerful Quirk, One For All, to Izuku after a chance encounter. The show follows Izuku’s journey towards becoming a hero and the Symbol of Peace that his predecessor was, learning how to control his new Quirk and work with his classmates as they battle forces of evil. Izuku embodies the underdog tale that resonated with viewers and managed to inspire audiences around the world with his heroic scenes.

Have you seen the anime these characters are in? Tell us your favorite 2025 anime lead in the comments below.