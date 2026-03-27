Every Major Culling Game Player in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has concluded its run in Winter 2026 with a total of 12 episodes, depicting Part 1 of the Culling Game arc, which offered a glimpse of how incredible this season truly is. The season begins by laying down the rules of the Culling Game and the sorcerers’ objectives for tackling it. For the first part, fans primarily saw the preparations, and once it began, it showcased the depth of the game created by Kenjaku.

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In essence, this battle tournament has emerged as one of the most modern in the anime genre since Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. In this season alone, there were dozens of Culling Game players featured; however, only a few played major roles. In particular, ten players stood out the most, and here is how they rank based on various factors.

10) Hajime Kashimo

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Hajime Kashimo is arguably one of the strongest players roaming the Culling Game areas this season, driven purely by his desire to fight the strongest and seek out Sukuna. He is the first player to add a rule to the Culling Game, with a hundred points still to spare.

However, his characterization has largely been conveyed through context rather than action, so his impact does not feel as strong as others. With him set to face Hikaru, who has yet to join the Culling Game, in the next season, both are positioned to become far more impactful players.

9) Angel

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Similar to Kashimo, Angel is mostly depicted through context, and while she isn’t a killing machine like him, what makes her stand out more is her role as a key player in resolving the Culling Game and bringing it to a halt. Angel, also known as Hana Kurusu, possesses a technique that can eradicate others’ cursed techniques, making her crucial to unsealing Gojo Satoru.

This alone gives her greater importance than many others. Additionally, her arrival to save Megumi after his battle with Reggie Star makes it clear that she will soon be involved with the sorcerers’ group in the next season, pushing the story’s lore forward.

8) Takaka Uro

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Uro was one of the key players in the Sendai Colony arc, involved in a three-way battle against Yuta and Ishigori. Despite appearing in just a single episode, she made it clear as an ancient sorcerer how brutal sorcerers of the past truly are. What further elevated her role was her quarrel with Yuta’s predecessors.

However, what stood out the most was her cursed technique, which the anime depicted with fluid motion and gave her the perfect screen time. Though brief, her involvement effectively highlighted the gravity of the Culling Game and how perilous it truly is.

7) Ryu Ishigori

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Ryu Ishigori was also one of the strongest players in the Culling Game arc this season, with a unique technique that made him a major factor in the final battle. However, the best element of his character is how it encapsulates what ancient sorcerers are truly seeking in the Culling Game, highlighting the void from their past lives that they aim to fulfill.

This even pushes Yuta to grant his wish of going all out in one of the most standout moments of Jujutsu Kaisen’s finale, depicting a truly unmatched battle. With his unique cursed technique, charisma, and impressive combat display, while capturing the core motivations of ancient sorcerers, Ryu stands out as an impactful Culling Game player fans would want to see more of.

6) Fumihiko Takaba

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While most players in the Culling Game are driven by serious personal objectives, Fumihiko Takaba stands in a league of his own as the most unserious character depicted in the series. He arrives as a comedic asset, helping Megumi in his fight against Reggie and Iori by taking on the latter. While no one initially expected him to be strong, a striking revelation completely subverts expectations surrounding his character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 all but confirms that Takaba may be the strongest character in the franchise, even surpassing Gojo and Sukuna, as his cursed technique allows him to turn anything into a joke if he believes it to be so, the only catch being that he is unaware of this ability. It is clear that Takaba will be involved in the next season and is set to become even more impactful.

5) Hiromi Higuruma

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Hiromi Higuruma stands in a league of his own, much like Takaba. While the Culling Game is largely dominated by ancient sorcerers, Higuruma, a modern sorcerer whose technique was awakened by the Culling Game, proved to be unparalleled in strength. His characterization serves as a perfect counter to Yuji, pushing both of them to confront difficult moral choices.

With his cursed technique, Higuruma also demonstrates that he possesses a weapon capable of cutting down anyone he deems guilty, making him a key asset for the modern sorcerers in their effort to stop the mastermind. The upcoming season will surely give him opportunities to return, and when he does, he is likely to maintain his high standing among the Culling Game players.

4) Reggie Star

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While most ancient sorcerers in the Culling Game acted independently, Reggie formed his own small group with modern sorcerers, working to gather points in preparation for any twist Kenjaku might reveal. His involvement culminated in a battle against Megumi, which was undoubtedly one of the most exciting fights of the season.

Reggie’s cursed technique was both amusing and highly intriguing. Unfortunately, his personal agenda kept him from aligning with the sorcerers, as his wit could have been invaluable in taking down Kenjaku. Even in death, Reggie remained remarkably composed, solidifying his place as one of the coolest villains of the season.

3) Megumi Fushiguro

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Megumi Fushiguro, as the deuteragonist of the series and one of the most desperate participants in the Culling Game, is driven by his goal of saving his sister. Across his focused episodes, the series redefines his character, showing how he moves beyond hesitation and stops relying on last-resort options even in smaller dangers.

Throughout these episodes, Megumi demonstrates a willingness to make darker choices to gather points, and in his battle against Reggie, he elevates himself to an entirely new level as a sorcerer. It will be exciting to see where his path leads next.

2) Itadori Yuji

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Itadori Yuji is the main character of the series, and it is only natural that he fulfills his role as the protagonist. Throughout this season, he proves his importance, and in the Culling Game, he further highlights how vital his brute strength is for the sorcerers to achieve their goals. He demonstrates this by being the first to reach 100 points after defeating Higuruma through his moral resolve, solidifying his crucial role.

However, Yuji’s significance as a Culling Game player goes far beyond just his physical strength. As the vessel of Sukuna, an ancient sorcerer, his importance is even greater, something that will undoubtedly be elevated further in the next season of the anime.

1) Yuta Okkotsu

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Yuta Okkotsu has consistently been depicted by MAPPA with top-tier production, as seen in the major projects he has been featured in. The studio continues this trend, giving Yuta the spotlight once again with fluid animation that stands out as unparalleled. Entering the Sendai Colony, the season’s finale showcases him fully embodying his role as a hero, protecting the innocent while defeating the ancient sorcerers, causing chaos.

The finale highlights him taking down not one but three ancient sorcerers, strategically fulfilling his role as one of the strongest and most impactful characters in the series. Yuta Okkotsu’s presence in the final episode elevates the finale to an entirely different scale, proving that he was the most vital Culling Game player in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

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