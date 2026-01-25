How Powerful Is Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finally adapts the highly anticipated moment of Maki Zenin single-handedly eradicating the entire elite clan. The Perfect Preparation Arc takes place right before the Culling Game, where Maki learns about her sister Mai’s life being in danger because of the Zenin Clan. The clan always discriminated against the twin sisters, not only because their powers weren’t deemed powerful enough, but also simply because they were girls. After suffering abuse and oppression throughout their lives, the sisters joined high schools in hopes of becoming full-fledged sorcerers, but the clan always kept dragging them down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Zenin Clan got a reasonable excuse to get rid of the sisters, who were involved in attempting to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm after he was branded as a traitor by the higher-ups. Ogi Zenin, the father of Maki and Mai, saw this as the perfect opportunity to get rid of his daughters, who he believed to be obstacles in his goal of becoming the clan head. However, he never expected that his greed would somehow awaken the true potential of Maki, who destroyed the entire clan of powerful sorcerers all by herself.

Maki Unlocked Her True Potential in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Image Couresy of MAPPA

In the Jujutsu world, twins are treated as a single being, which is why Mai took their shared cursed energy with her, lifting any limitations on Maki’s powers. Not only that, but Mai used the last of her strength to create a Soul-Split Katana for her sister so she could destroy the entire clan. After awakening, Maki’s powers were on the same level as Toji Fushiguro, who can easily overpower Grade 1 sorcerers and special-grade curses. Toji is easily one of the most powerful characters in the series, as he managed to defeat Satoru Gojo in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc thanks to meticulous planning and his own ability.

However, that was an exception, simply because he managed to catch Gojo off guard, which not many can do. Ordinarily, someone with a Heavenly Restriction can’t defeat a Special Grade sorcerer. While defeating special-grade sorcerers may not be possible since their powers are unfathomable, Maki is easily stronger than a Grade 1. After awakening her powers, she also doesn’t need to wear glasses, since she can now perceive curses through her heightened senses. While the Zenin Clan’s massacre is easily her best moment in the series, she will continue to surprise fans even more during the Culling Game and the Shinjuku Showdown Arcs.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!