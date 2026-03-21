Jujutsu Kaisen Just Revealed Its Most Broken Power Yet (& Not Even Gojo Can Fight It)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 just introduced a fighter with one of the most broken Cursed Techniques yet, and it’s one that even Satoru Gojo would not be able to deal with. Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing the end of its run this Winter, and that means fans only have a little more to see of the Culling Game. But thankfully there is still time to introduce new fighters and new abilities, and they are stronger than anything fans have seen before. That includes one fighter who’s ability is a little more uneven than the others.

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 wrapped up the final moments of the fight between Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie Star, and gave fans an update on Fumihiko Takaba’s own fight. The wild character first made his debut as an unexpected ally for Megumi, and immediately got attention for his terrible sense of humor. But with the reveal of his unbelievably strong Cursed Technique, Comedian, Takaba is confirmed to be a godly fighter with an upside he’s not even aware of.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fully Reveals Takaba’s Unbelievable Cursed Technique

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 11 revisits the fight between Hanezoki and Takaba, and it’s revealed that Takaba has been able to avoid every single explosion. Even when he’s caught up in it, he’s revealed to just brush it off with jokes. He’s taken absolutely no damage in the fight, and Hanezoki even notes that Takaba is doing so without even using the Reverse Cursed Technique. With previous demonstrations of his physical strength before, it’s clear he’s no ordinary foe.

The episode narrator then confirms this to be the case with the reveal that Takaba’s Cursed Technique is known as “Comedian” and tied to his former career. It’s described as an ability that “makes what [Takaba’s] convinced would be funny a reality.” The more notable tease about this ability is the confirmation that, “It’s a technique capable of opposing Satoru Gojo.” But the twist to balance out such a godly ability is that Takaba himself has no idea how his power works.

How Strong Is Takaba in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Even though Takaba has no conscious use of his ability, this actually makes him more dangerous. It’s an unhinged ability that has already shown to completely warp reality in the anime around him, but will only get even more dangerous as Takaba likely will have no limits. If he has no idea how he’s doing what he’s doing, he’s just going to keep doing whatever he thinks is funny. That’s the beauty of such a character too. The twist is that Takaba has a terrible sense of humor even in universe.

It might seem like it’s not just translating properly across cultural boundaries, but he’s just an unfunny person all around. With whatever he defines as funny giving him power, it’s like his got the strength and invincibility of a Shonen Jump gag comic character without the humor to help it make sense. At least when it comes to Gojo, there’s no way someone as straightforward could deal with that.

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