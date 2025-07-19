This Dragon Ball Z Character Had the Best Development & It’s Not Even Close

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball has left a permanent mark on the industry as one of the most iconic franchises in the history of Shonen. The series isn’t just thrilling, it’s groundbreaking to the point of being the one that has inspired countless mangakas and several popular shows. The series isn’t only known for its breathtaking fights, but also for the memorable characters introduced throughout the years. When it comes to character development in Dragon Ball Z, or the entire franchise as a whole, Vegeta is the first one who comes to mind. He was introduced as a villain in DBZ and gradually transformed into one of the best and most reliable heroes in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everything from his tragic backstory and his rocky path to becoming the person he is now has been nothing short of marvelous. Of course, we can’t rule out characters like Gohan and Piccolo, who have been a part of the story for a long time and have had several memorable moments. However, none of the characters managed to evolve as profoundly and as naturally as Vegeta.

Vegeta’s Growth From a Villain to a Hero

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

During Vegeta’s introduction, he comes off as a typical old-school shonen villain, having a cold and arrogant personality and being obsessed with power. He was just completely indifferent to life and wouldn’t hesitate to crush anyone in his wake. However, as the story progressed, we gradually learned more about him and even the shallow pride he was so used to protecting, because that’s the only thing he was taught.

Vegeta took pride in his strength in being a Saiyan Prince, but deep down, no one knew his weakness better than him. He was helpless against Frieza and forced to do his bidding, even to the galactic tyrant took everything from him. Frieza’s defeat at the hands of Goku made him feel a deep sense of shame and resentment that pushed him to a new phase in his development, where he took on greater depth.

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Even though Goku helped him kill the person he loathed the most, Vegeta couldn’t digest he fact that a low-born Saiyan was able to achieve the pinnacle before him. However, that’s when he began to change. When he was busy satisfying his thirst for power and testing the limits of his potential, he didn’t realize his personality gradually changed as his power grew.

His journey, being an enemy to a reluctant ally and then to a proud father, caring husband, and a rival-turned-friend, was a natural consequence of the events he lived through. Unlike Goku, who lost his memories at a young age and raised a human boy who loved martial arts, the ruthlessness that comes with being a Saiyan was etched into Vegeta’s being. Saiyans didn’t just live to fight; they sought power and destruction, with many who never cared about the lives around them. So, for someone who grew up as a Saiyan, this path to him gaining his humanity, something he was always unfamiliar with, is simply unreal and even awe-inspiring.

Vegeta’s Thirst for Power Came With Its Own Set of Challenges

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta’s transformative journey throughout Dragon Ball Z and beyond was rocky, to say the least. He didn’t just change overnight, either; it took him years to become the person he is in Dragon Ball Super. With each arc, he grew ever so slightly. The biggest mistake he made was accepting Babidi’s power to grow stronger than Goku. Even after fighting alongside the Z Fighters for several years, he still let his dark side get the better of him. At that point, it felt like his arc had just come a full circle and that everything he had been through was all for nothing.

However, Majin Buu was a threat to the world big enough to override Vegeta’s ego, and far stronger than the Z Fighters could have comprehended. Vegeta was the first one to fight Buu and knew that no one on the planet stood any chance against the monster. When things got rough, he acknowledged that he had never held his son since the day he was born. Hence, just before sacrificing himself, he bid farewell to Trunks while protecting him and Goten, the son of his biggest rival.

It was also a way to redeem himself and the many lives he took after gaining the power through Babidi. Even though Vegeta has had the best development in the series, it’s not usually as acknowledged as his more classic quirks, or even just the end result of his journey. Perhaps because it’s subtle, or perhaps it’s because he continues to get overshadowed by Goku in the plot, but no matter how many years have passed, despite Vegeta having many loyal fans, he really deserves far more.