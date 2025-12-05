7 Anime Heroes With The Most Aura, Ranked

Right now, fandoms in and out of anime are obsessed with casting characters as “aura farmers”. The term essentially refers to a character who’s so cool that they can generate hype just from standing around, and as the meme has become more popular, it’s always been fun to see which characters will be labeled as aura farmers.

As anime has grown in popularity, so has its presence in meme culture, and, as such, the aura farming meme has become an easy way to identify anime characters who never fail to show off how cool they are. That’s especially true of anime’s biggest and coolest heroes, and the biggest aura farmers among them are all worth highlighting.

7) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki is the main character of Studio Pierrot’s Bleach. Ichigo became a Substitute Soul Reaper to protect his friends and family from Hollows, and he gradually builds power as he becomes the center of one major conflict after another to defend Soul Society and the universe as a whole.

Ichigo is surprisingly humble compared to other shonen protagonists of his era, but whenever he gets a major power-up, Bleach will always give him a moment where he can style on someone in the best of ways. Aura farming in Bleach is typically reserved for the villains, but Ichigo still does a great job of representing the heroes, regardless.

6) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo is one of the main characters of MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo takes it upon himself to protect all the students of Jujutsu High in the hopes of cultivating a new and better generation, all of which is possible thanks to the immense power of his Limitless technique and his signature Six Eyes.

It’s one thing for Gojo to be one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but every fight always gives him a moment where he humiliates his opponents in as cool a manner as possible. Gojo’s most famous scene has him recite a line comparing himself to the Buddha, and the fact that he earns that arrogance can’t be denied.

5) Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Sung Jinwoo is the main character of A-1 Pictures’ Solo Leveling and a man who was once regarded as the world’s weakest Hunter. After a near-death experience, though, Jinwoo unlocks a mysterious power that allows him to grow stronger through video game-like mechanics, and by mastering that power, Jinwoo goes from the world’s weakest Hunter to the undeniable strongest.

As Jinwoo grows in power, so, too, does his confidence and ability to strike fear into enemies and allies alike, and sure enough, nearly every scene in Solo Leveling does something to hammer in how amazing Jinwoo is simply by existing. Jinwoo more or less kick-started aura farming in anime, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

4) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro is one of the main characters of Toei Animation’s One Piece. Zoro is a swordsman who dreams of defeating the legendary Dracule Mihawk and becoming the world’s greatest swordsman, and after two years with the Straw Hats and intense training from Mihawk himself, Zoro has never been closer to achieving his dream than he is now.

Zoro is the Straw Hat who typically has the biggest fights after Luffy, and sure enough, One Piece always does wonders to make him look as cool and intimidating as possible to deal with the toughest villains around. The anime even tends to use its best animation for Zoro’s fights, and overall, few characters are more deserving.

3) Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Kamina is one of the main characters of Studio Trigger’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. After spending his whole life dreaming of leaving the underground and living on the surface, Kamina is quick to take up arms to defend it from the villainous Beastmen, and he has the exact sort of charisma needed to take charge in a fight like that.

While Kamina doesn’t always have the power to back up his bravado, he’s still an overwhelmingly charismatic person, and Gurren Lagann never fails to sell him as one of the coolest characters around. Even after his death, Kamina maintains an incredible presence in the series, and few anime characters have ever succeeded at doing that to such a degree.

2) Piccolo (Dragon Ball)

Piccolo is one of Goku’s oldest rivals in Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball. As the reincarnation and son of King Piccolo, Piccolo initially sought to continue his father’s work, but the threat of the Saiyans forced him into an alliance with Earth’s heroes, and after bonding with Gohan, Piccolo had a change of heart and became one of Earth’s strongest defenders.

As one of Dragon Ball’s main fighters, Piccolo is almost always involved in the action, and sure enough, nearly every big scene with Piccolo has him posing in some way to show off his power, especially in the movies. Piccolo was one of the first anime characters to be labeled an aura farmer, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

1) Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Seto Kaiba is one of the main characters of Studio Gallop’s Yu-Gi-Oh! and Yugi’s main rival. After losing his title as the world’s greatest duelist to Yugi, Kaiba devotes himself to building up power to challenge Yugi again and reclaim his title, and the lengths he goes to for that goal are always nothing but insane to witness.

Kaiba is defined by his massive ego and charismatic dialogue, especially in the English dub, and it’s to the point that he once resisted death by literally having too big an ego to die. Few anime characters are as prideful as Kaiba with the power to back it up, and that makes him anime’s biggest aura farming hero, by far.