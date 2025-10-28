7 Great Recent Anime Nobody Talks About

The anime industry has been growing on a massive scale, becoming more and more popular with each passing year. Fans are treated to a wide variety of shows and films each quarter, flooding streaming platforms with a plethora of titles available for everyone to watch. It’s only natural to talk about the intriguing series. However, amid all the exciting and hyped titles, not many people discuss the underrated shows that didn’t get the attention they deserve. There’s a plethora of anime series and movies that remain in the shadows of flashy blockbusters such as Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others.

These hidden gems often fail to catch the public eye despite having unique stories, visually striking animation, unforgettable OSTs, and basically everything one could want from a series. This has become even more evident in recent years, especially in the 2020s, when the anime industry is bigger than ever, with more hits than ever. Whether they are original series or based on underrated manga, the anime on this list rely on grounded character writing or explore unusual themes that mainstream anime rarely touch.

7) Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Image courtesy of Project No. 9

This modern medical mystery is often talked about as a replacement for The Apothecary Diaries, but both series are unique in their own ways. Although Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective was intriguing from start to finish, the studio still hasn’t renewed the anime for a second season. The story centers around the brilliant yet eccentric Dr. Takao Ameku, director of the Department of Investigative Pathology at Tenikai General Hospital.

While her department specializes in diagnosing complex medical cases that are beyond the expertise of other physicians, Ameku often involves herself in difficult cases, solving the mysteries behind peculiar deaths and murders, often involving her assistant, Yu Takanashi, in these investigative adventures.

6) Mr. Villain’s Day Off

Image Courtesy of SYNERGYSP/SHIN-EI ANIMATION

One of the most adorable anime series in recent years, Mr. Villain’s Day Off, is another underrated gem still awaiting a second season. This charming story isn’t anything like those thrilling, action-packed shows that keep you on the edge of your seat. Instead, what makes this series so rewarding is how unexpected it feels; without the weight of hype or expectations, viewers can simply enjoy it while relaxing or taking a break.

The story centers around one of the most dangerous villains in the galaxy, known as Warumono-san, a member of a galactic organization tasked with wiping out humanity. However, even villains need breaks every once in a while, so before commencing his mission, the extraterrestrial being visits pandas at the zoo, buys ice cream, and enjoys doing all kinds of ordinary activities.

5) 100 Meters

Image Courtesy of GKids

This anime film is based on the underrated manga by Uoto, the creator of 2024’s acclaimed historical Seinen, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth. The film was released last month in Japan and hit international screens, but didn’t become a major hit. However, 100 Meters received critical acclaim for its compelling story, emotional depth, and dynamic visual storytelling.

The story centers around Togashi, a young runner who has been naturally gifted since childhood and has effortlessly won every 100-meter race. He meets Komiya in sixth grade, a transfer student who shares the same passion but lacks technique. After this fateful encounter, Togashi cements his determination to win no matter the cost and reunites with Komiya several years later as rivals on the track.

4) Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days

Image Courtesy of Ajia-do

Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days is one of the latest romantic comedies released this month, and it’s disappointing that it got completely overshadowed by the hit shows. Romantic comedies never get old, no matter how many of them you watch, and this series is hilarious and heartwarming, making it the perfect comfort show of the year. The story centers around Kiyoko Yoshida, the president of Class 2-1, who couldn’t ignore Tsuyoshi Yano because of his bruises and injuries.

As someone with a strong sense of responsibility, she tries her best to help him and worries about him to the point that she cautiously follows him to see what kinds of dangers he gets involved in. However, Kiyoko is baffled to see that Tsuyoshi is simply a klutz. Since then, Kiyoko has always carried a first aid kit with her and does everything she can to keep him out of trouble.

3) Blue Orchestra

Image Courtesy of Nippon Animation

This underrated music anime made its return with a second season this month as part of the Fall 2025 anime lineup. This compelling coming-of-age story follows Hajime Aono, who was once a prize-winning violin prodigy but had given up on the instrument by the time he joined middle school, left with no direction for his future.

As someone who spent most of his life learning violin from his father, Ryuuji Aono, a professional violinist, his world was shattered when his father was caught in a scandal after having an affair with an opera singer with whom he also had a daughter. However, his life takes a major turn when he meets Ritsuko Akine and begins his journey to overcome his past trauma and embrace his passion for music again.

2) The Colors Within

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

Directed by Naoko Yamada, the same director as the critically acclaimed film A Silent Voice, this breathtakingly beautiful 2024 film features soft, pastel colors throughout its duration. The story follows a high school girl named Tosuko, gifted with the unique ability to perceive people’s emotions as colors. She becomes fascinated by the vibrant hues surrounding her classmate Kimi and follows her to a bookstore out of curiosity.

While initially nervous to interact with her, she eventually tells Kimi that she can play the piano. As it just so happens, Kimi plays the guitar, and Rui, a boy who collects musical equipment and plays the theremin, also joins them. The story continues as the group of music enthusiasts develops their friendship while navigating the challenges they face in their personal lives.

1) Lost in Starlight

Image Courtesy of Climax Studio

Even as the first globally released Korean animated film, Lost in Starlight didn’t catch any attention despite being released this year. It’s one of the most visually striking sci-fi films, as the story, set in the year 2050, blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, and it’s all enhanced by the soothing soundtrack. The film focuses on a young scientist, Nan-young, who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project but is told to be on standby since her superior worries that the trauma from her mother’s tragic death several years ago on a similar mission would hinder her performance.

He asks her to take a break in Seoul for some time, where Nan-young meets Jay, a musician who abandoned his dream years ago and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. As the story continues, the two encourage each other and embrace their dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they may have to part soon.

