Crunchyroll Locks Down Major New Anime Releases for 2026

2026 is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll has revealed a new slate of exclusive anime releases they will have on deck in the new year. As the final episodes of the Fall 2025 anime schedule begin to air, fans are already looking ahead to the new year of what new shows are coming our way. Each new season is going to bring a ton of new anime releases that will be competing for fans’ attention, and Crunchyroll is making sure that their platform is going to be one of the first that fans tune into when the new wave of anime kicks off.

Crunchyroll took part in the CCXP Brazil convention in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend, and with a panel revealed more of the new anime releases they have coming sometime during 2026. While many of these shows do not have concrete release dates as of the time of this writing, they have a wide variety between spinoffs of big franchises, anime adaptations making their highly anticipated debuts, and major franchises returning for new episodes. You can get the detail for Crunchyroll’s newest anime exclusives below.

New 2026 Anime Announced for Crunchyroll

As announced during CCXP Brazil 2025, Crunchyroll has acquired six new anime releases. They include Tamon’s B-Side, which is teased to be “a romantic comedy about a housekeeper who discovers the surprising real personality behind her idol.” Then there’s a return from the Bungo Stray Dogs spinoff for a new season, Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! 2. Coming this January is Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None, which is teased to be “A comedic action fantasy about an adventurer who is good at everything and a master of nothing.” Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? is teased as a “slice-of-life comedy about unexpected roommates.”

Then there’s The Drops of God, an award-winning manga from the Tadashi Agi duo, which previously made its debut as a live-action series with Apple TV before getting an official anime. It’s likely the most anticipated of the list, but then there’s Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, which confirmed that Season 4 of the anime will be coming to Crunchyroll next year too. Make sure you catch up with the first three seasons of the TV anime now streaming with the platform in the meantime so you can get up to date with it all.

What’s New for Crunchyroll in 2026?

These are just a few of the new anime exclusives that Crunchyroll will be offering in the new year, however. Along with these newest acquisitions, the streamer also highlighted some of their other big releases at CCXP Brazil like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2. It’s going to be kicking off a whole new year of major anime releases, and fans are going to want to make sure to tune into Crunchyroll for what could be coming our way.

While much of 2026 seems dominated by anime returning for new seasons of their respective series, there is going to be a lot more that fans need to keep an eye out for in the midst of these returns as well. So much is going to be competing for attention next year, but what do you think?