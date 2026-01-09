7 Most Annoying Anime Characters We’re Supposed to Love (But Absolutely Don’t)

There’s nothing more frustrating in anime than being told you’re supposed to love a character who is, quite frankly, insufferable. These characters are often framed as lovable underdogs, quirky comic relief, or emotionally complex individuals, but their execution leaves much to be desired. Instead of coming across as endearing, they end up grating on viewers’ nerves with their constant whining, selfish behavior, or over-the-top antics. The problem lies in how the narrative bends over backward to make you like them, even when their actions or personalities actively repel you.

It feels like the creators are trying to force-feed you a character that just doesn’t work, which can ruin otherwise enjoyable stories. Instead of feeling invested in their journey, you’re counting down the minutes until they’re off-screen. These characters don’t just fail to win you over — they actively make you question the quality of the story itself.

7. Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

Sakura Haruno is meant to be a central character in Naruto, with her intelligence, medical ninjutsu, and supposed emotional depth. However, fans often find her frustrating. From the start, Sakura is overly obsessed with Sasuke to the point of neglecting her own growth as a ninja. While Naruto trains relentlessly and Sasuke faces his demons, Sakura spends much of the early series crying or demanding others protect her. Even her later development, such as her impressive medical abilities and her fight against Sasori, doesn’t entirely make up for how long it took her to move beyond being a liability.

6. Mineta Minoru (My Hero Academia)

Mineta is supposed to be comic relief in My Hero Academia, but for many fans, he’s just plain creepy. His incessant perverted behavior, from spying on the girls in the locker room to making inappropriate comments, crosses the line from humorous to downright unsettling. In a series filled with inspiring heroes striving to be better, Mineta feels like an unnecessary and outdated trope.

To make matters worse, he rarely contributes meaningfully to fights or the overall narrative. His sticky grape quirk, while creative, isn’t enough to redeem how much he drags down the energy of any scene he’s in. Fans often wonder why Horikoshi chose to keep him around when other side characters like Tokoyami or Kirishima offer far more depth and likability.

5. Excalibur (Soul Eater)

Excalibur is introduced as one of the most powerful weapons in Soul Eater. However, instead of being awe-inspiring, he’s insufferable. His endless ramblings, ridiculous demands, and overbearing personality make him less of a character and more of a running gag that overstays its welcome. Every time he appears on screen, the pacing of the show grinds to a halt. What makes him even more frustrating is how the show tries to play his antics off as charming or funny, but they rarely land. While a few fans enjoy his absurd humor, most find his interruptions unbearable.

4. Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji Ikari is the protagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion, a series that explores heavy psychological themes. While his struggles with anxiety, depression, and self-worth are relatable and realistic, he often comes off as whiny and passive. Instead of empathizing with him, many viewers become frustrated by his refusal to take action or make decisions, even when the stakes are sky-high. Though the series intentionally portrays Shinji as deeply flawed to reflect the pressures of piloting an Eva, it doesn’t change how many fans feel alienated by his behavior. His constant internal conflicts, while thematically rich, make him hard to root for.

3. Rachel (Tower of God)

Rachel is Tower of God’s supposed underdog, a character who strives to climb the tower despite being physically weaker than others. However, her betrayal of Bam, the protagonist, solidifies her as one of the most hated characters in anime. Her selfishness and manipulative nature make it impossible to sympathize with her, even though the show repeatedly frames her as someone who deserves pity.

The problem with Rachel isn’t just her betrayal — it’s how the narrative tries to justify her actions rather than holding her accountable. Fans are left frustrated by a character who is so irredeemable yet still positioned as a central figure in the story. Instead of rooting for her struggles, most viewers actively hope for her downfall.

2. Nina Einstein (Code Geass)

Nina Einstein from Code Geass is introduced as a shy, intelligent student, but her obsessive behavior and questionable decisions make her incredibly hard to like. Her infatuation with Princess Euphemia quickly spirals into unhealthy territory, leading her to make irrational and dangerous choices, including creating the infamous F.L.E.I.J.A. weapon.

While the show portrays her as a tragic figure driven by grief and unrequited love, her actions cause mass destruction and countless deaths. Instead of reflecting on her mistakes, Nina doubles down on her warped beliefs, making her one of the series’ most infuriating characters. Fans are left wondering why the narrative gives her any sympathy when her actions are so catastrophic.

1. Makoto Itou (School Days)

Makoto Itou from School Days is, without a doubt, one of the most despised protagonists in anime history. His initial portrayal as a shy high school student quickly devolves into something far worse. As the series progresses, Makoto’s selfish, indecisive, and manipulative behavior causes chaos in the lives of nearly every girl he interacts with. His inability to commit to a single partner and his blatant disregard for others’ feelings make him unbearable.

What makes Makoto even worse is how he seems completely oblivious to the consequences of his actions until it’s far too late. His behavior ultimately leads to one of the most shocking and violent endings in anime, which many fans feel is completely justified. Makoto isn’t just annoying — he’s a character that viewers actively root against, making him the perfect choice for the top spot on this list.

