5 Incredible Anime That Were Well Ahead Of Their Time

Anime has always been known for trendsetting and taking the time to explore concepts, animation, and style choices that aren’t commonly used in media entertainment. This means that while there are numerous series and films viewed as experimental, plenty of anime are also regarded as groundbreaking for their contribution to the medium or their respective genres. Looking back at iconic anime from the past decades, fans are also able to pinpoint titles that predicted modern issues and societal concerns. Many of these anime are lauded for being classics within the medium, inspiring future franchises with the complex narratives they represent.

Calling an anime work “ahead of its time” can mean any variety of things, ranging from art, animation, character selection, soundtrack, and setting. In this case, I’m referring to the idea that a series or film was released before the topics it covers became especially relevant to modern audiences. So many stories from the past tackled heavy themes of mental health, trauma, online presence, and prejudice before it became commonplace to see them discussed outright in anime. This list will take a closer look at five anime series that set the standard for quality, meaningful storytelling in the media.

5) Neon Genesis Evangelion

A large fraction of science fiction anime lean into the mecha genre, but very few manage to do something fresh with the concept. Neon Genesis Evangelion was released in 1997, with a total of 26 episodes before its conclusion; the series is regarded to this day as one of the most influential pieces among mecha anime for its deconstruction of the genre. Instead of focusing on the technical aspects of giant robot machines, the series leaned into the mindset of the pilots operating them and how it would affect their mental health in the long run. While it certainly boasted gorgeous visuals, the true beauty of Neon Genesis Evangelion is the show’s handling of character development and realistic portrayal of teenage pilots.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is set in the distant future, where Earth is slowly recovering from a global catastrophe known as the Second Impact. Humanity resides in fortified cities, such as Tokyo-3 where the main storyline takes place; in addition to protected cities, humans have designed massive fighter robots dubbed Evangelions, whose sole purpose is to beat back invading alien forces. Teenage pilots are hand-selected to pilot the Evangelions, learning how to work together and operate the machinery to beat back Earth’s greatest threat and protect humanity.

4) Perfect Blue

Horror anime can often be overlooked compared to more popular genres, but that doesn’t mean titles within the genre have nothing to offer. Perfect Blue is a great example of a horror anime film that’s still talked about within the community, enough to result in a remastered second theatrical release in 2025. The film is a masterclass in navigating concepts such as fame, beauty standards, parasocial relationships, the dangers of online spaces, and mental health issues. Presented as a psychological horror, Perfect Blue’s striking visuals combined with its disturbing plot have cemented the movie as a classic that navigated modern issues before they became relevant in media.

Former J-Pop idol Mima Kirigoe decides to tell her fans that she is leaving behind her singing career to pursue acting, a decision that garners widespread controversy regarding her new image. Struggling to adapt to the backlash along with her new work schedule, Mima begins to gain awareness of an old fan who appears to be stalking her every move. On top of that, Mima learns of an online forum posing as her personal blog, releasing intimate details that could have been ripped straight from Mima’s journal. With her every move watched and her sense of security threatened, Mima’s mind begins to slowly detoriates as she tries to identify what aspects of her experiences are real or fiction.

3) Akira

If any anime film could be credited for being the push that got mainstream audiences into the medium, Akira might take the top spot. It was released back in 1988 during the golden age of science fiction anime and has remained a staple among iconic anime to watch ever since. The film was known for its stunning animation, recognized as being ahead of the curve with a fluidity that holds up in the present time. Additionally, Akira was praised for its complex plot exploring themes such as the corrupting nature of power, government control, social unrest, and generational differences. This film is often credited as being one of the first anime to catch the attention of Western viewers.

The pretext of Akira’s plot begins in 1988 when a world war is triggered after the destruction of Tokyo. Fast forward to 2019, Neo-Tokyo is a city consumed by gang violence, terrorism, government corruption, and civil unrest. During the events of a rally, gang member Tetsuo Shima crashes his motorcycle, leading to his hospitalization and subsequent discovery that Tetsuo possesses psychic abilities. The government takes immediate caution learning this because of past events concerning an esper known only as Akira, the individual who triggered Tokyo’s initial destruction in the past. Akira follows both the slow downfall of Tetsuo as his powers develop, as well as his best friend Shotaro Kaneda, who feels responsible for stopping him.

2) Ghost in the Shell

Many of the most iconic anime films are often part of the science fiction genre, likely because of some combination of unique visuals and fantastical plots that navigate human nature. Ghost in the Shell easily fits this exact category, first airing in 1995 to a lackluster response that quickly turned into a dedicated cult following. Since its initial release, Ghost in the Shell has often been cited as one of the most influential anime movies ever made; it was said to inspire iconic films such as The Matrix, another sci-fi blockbuster dealing with the idea of identity in modern society. The film tackles themes such as the concept of self, the effects of technology, and the definition of true humanity.

The film is set in the year 2029, where the human body can be repaired and augmented using cybernetic technology, as well as a cybernetic brain that connects a human’s consciousness to the Internet. Motoko Kusanagi leads an assault-team unit in New Port City, in charge of public security for portions of Japan. Their work involves the investigation of suspected “ghost-hacked” individuals that pose a threat to national security. This leads Motoko down a slippery slope of conspiracy, corruption, and the realization that the concept of self is not as concrete as society might believe in this new world.

1) Serial Experiments Lain

While many shows may strive not to alienate audiences with philosophical themes or surreal visuals, Serial Experiments Lain does the exact opposite by combining both to create an unforgettable series. The anime was released in 1998 and had a single season containing just 13 episodes before concluding its run. The series won the Excellence Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival during the same year of its debut. It’s still highly praised for heavy use of avant-garde art, unsettling psychological horror, and complex themes regarding humanity’s relationship with online spaces that still ring true today.

The plot of Serial Experiments Lain follows middle-schooler Lain Iwakura, an introverted girl whose life changes when she receives news that a classmate committed suicide. A letter from the same classmate reveals she believed that by dying she would actually be reborn online, in a virtual realm called the Wired. Lain decides to investigate her former classmates’ claim by looking into the background of the Wired and its supposed deity that exists in the Internet realm. Her findings drag Lain into a complex web of secrecy, lies, and manipulation that begins to blur the boundaries between the online world and her reality.

Do you agree with the anime on this list? Tell us which anime series you thought were ahead of the curve in the comments below.