7 Best Naruto Movies of All Time, Ranked

Few anime franchises have captured the spirit of perseverance and emotional growth quite like Naruto. Across its countless arcs and cinematic outings, the series has always been about far more than flashy ninjutsu or high-stakes battles. What makes the Naruto movies stand out, even compared to many other anime spin-offs, is their ability to distill those themes into self-contained stories that still feel emotionally authentic.

Whether exploring the loneliness of Naruto’s early years or the legacy he leaves behind, each film extends the emotional philosophy of the series: that strength is born not from power, but from the bonds we choose to protect.



7. Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds is a story about connection — how it can be both the source of your greatest strength and your deepest pain. The Hidden Leaf Village comes under sudden aerial assault by the Sky Ninja, a group seeking vengeance for the ancient wars between shinobi and their fallen civilization. As Naruto faces the devastation, he meets a boy named Amaru and her mentor Shinnō, who are both tied to the invaders’ dark plans. Meanwhile, Sasuke — now part of Orochimaru’s faction — is dispatched on his own mission that unexpectedly reunites him with his former teammate. Visually, Bonds is one of the most cinematic of the Naruto Shippuden films. The animation team clearly went all in on spectacle: from explosive dogfights to intense hand-to-hand combat.

6. Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower begins with Naruto and Team 7 pursuing a rogue ninja, Mukade, who seeks to harness the power of the ancient Ryūmyaku, a mystical energy source. Mukade’s actions send Naruto 20 years into the past, where he finds himself in the mysterious city of Rōran, a place ruled by an evil tyrant. To stop Mukade’s plans of altering history, Naruto teams up with Minato, the Fourth Hokage, though neither of them is aware of their familial bond. Along the way, Naruto also befriends Sara, the city’s young queen, and helps her find the courage to stand up for her people. The movie subtly bridges generations, showing how even without knowing his father, Naruto embodies Minato’s selflessness and fire. That shared heroism becomes the film’s emotional core.

5. Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow follows Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi as they are tasked with protecting Yukie Fujikaze, a famous actress who is secretly the heir to the Land of Snow, a nation overtaken by a tyrannical ruler. Reluctant and bitter, Yukie wants nothing to do with her royal lineage, but Naruto’s fiery determination inspires her to confront her past and reclaim her place as the rightful leader of her homeland. What starts as a seemingly straightforward escort mission turns into a high-stakes battle for self-discovery. It may be the first Naruto movie but it remains one of the most emotionally genuine and visually striking entries in the entire franchise.

4. Naruto Shippuden : The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden: The Will of Fire centers on a mysterious threat looming over the ninja world. Ninjas from various villages with unique Kekkei Genkai abilities are disappearing, and tensions are rising as the villages begin to suspect each other of foul play. The Hidden Leaf Village becomes a target when it’s revealed that the culprit, Hiruko, a rogue ninja and former friend of the Legendary Sannin, plans to use Kakashi as part of his ultimate plan to plunge the world into chaos. To stop Hiruko, Kakashi decides to leave the village and sacrifice himself, but Naruto, driven by his unyielding loyalty to his sensei, refuses to let him go. Visually, the film stands out with some of the best choreography in any of the Shippuden movies

3. Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Road to Ninja

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Road to Ninja begins when Naruto and his friends are ambushed by the Akatsuki, but before they can fully grasp the situation, Naruto and Sakura are transported to a genjutsu-created alternate reality by Tobi. In this new world, everything is flipped: Naruto’s parents, Minato and Kushina, are alive, but he’s not the hero everyone admires. Meanwhile, Sakura gets a taste of life without her overbearing parents. While this strange world might seem ideal at first, it comes at a cost. As Naruto struggles with the temptation of finally having the family he’s always dreamed of, he’s forced to decide between living in this illusion or returning to his real world, where his bonds with his friends are stronger than anything else.

2. The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)

The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014) is set two years after the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War. As the world begins to rebuild, a new threat emerges in the form of Toneri Ōtsutsuki, a descendant of the Ōtsutsuki clan, who plans to crash the moon into Earth as part of a twisted revenge plot. When Hinata’s younger sister, Hanabi, is kidnapped by Toneri, Naruto, Hinata, Sakura, Shikamaru, and Sai set out on a mission to rescue her and stop the impending catastrophe. However, the heart of the story lies in the evolving relationship between Naruto and Hinata, as Naruto finally begins to understand Hinata’s feelings for him and comes to terms with his own. The movie closes the curtain on the old Naruto, the boy driven by dreams of recognition, and ushers in the Naruto who understands love, loss, and peace.

1. Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015) follows Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto, who has now become the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. While Naruto is celebrated as a hero, his demanding responsibilities as Hokage leave Boruto feeling neglected, resentful, and desperate to prove himself. Seeking recognition, Boruto resorts to using a forbidden scientific ninja tool during the Chūnin Exams, but his actions are overshadowed when an otherworldly enemy, Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki, attacks the village in search of its chakra. Boruto, alongside Naruto, Sasuke, and the next generation of ninja, must step up to face this overwhelming threat. Through this journey, Boruto begins to understand the weight of his father’s responsibilities and the true meaning of being a ninja.

