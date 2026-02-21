All One Piece Sagas Ranked From Shortest to Longest

Eiichiro Oda’s belovedWeekly Shonen Jump series One Piece debuted in 1997, but the story is still far from over. The journey of a young pirate aspiring to become the Pirate King has come a long way, but Luffy still has to reach Laugh Tale, the last island before another grand adventure. The manga entered its Final Saga in 2022, and it’s expected to be the longest saga considering how the story is playing out. It has already revealed over a hundred chapters, even though the fight against the villains in the Elbaph Arc has barely even begun.

The story is divided into 11 sagas, each having at least one or multiple arcs to help fans understand the story better. Every saga features a unique journey and a blend of complex emotions. So, here’s a ranking of all the sagas, excluding the ongoing Final Saga, to be included like everyone else.

10) Thriller Bark Saga

As the shortest Saga in the series, it only has one arc and perhaps the most hilarious one, too. Thriller Bark introduces Brook as the crew’s newest member, fulfilling Luffy’s wish to have a musician. However, the true highlight was Zoro’s iconic “Nothing Happened” scene, where he put everything on the line to protect Luffy.

9) Fish-Man Island Saga

The Fish-Man Island Saga includes two canon arcs as the Straw Hat Pirates reunite after a two-year timeskip and begin their journey to the New World. It’s easily the most overhated character in the grade, but despite revealing many secrets about the story, and having intriguing moments.

8) Sky Island Saga

While it only includes two arcs from the main story, the Sky Island is easily one of the most intriguing Sagas in the story as it explores a world several thousand feet above sea level. It introduced one of the best villains in the series, Enel, who remains iconic to this day. Skypiea is a treasure trove of mysteries containing much information about the past, which is all tied to the Void Century.

7) East Blue Saga

With 6 short canon arcs stuffed inside one Saga of 100 chapters, One Piece couldn’t have gotten a better Saga to set up the premise of the story, as the show has kept viewers hooked since the beginning. The Saga barely touches on the true lore of the show, but it still includes countless iconic moments, including Zoro vs. Mihawk, the walk to Arlong Park, and many more.

6) Whole Cake Island Saga

With three total arcs and 107 chapters, this Saga includes Luffy’s first one-on-one confrontation with a Yonko. The Saga is mostly dedicated to Sanji, which is why it will always be special to Sanji fans. If there’s only one thing that’s slightly disappointing about this Saga, it’s that we only see half of the crew in action since Zoro and the others left for Wano.

5) Summit War Saga

With five canon arcs sprinkled across a little more than 100 chapters, the Summit War Saga is easily the most iconic part of the story, even to this day. The Saga includes countless heartbreaking and exciting moments from beginning to end, including Ace and Whitebeard’s deaths and Shanks’ unexpected arrival that stopped the war.

4) Alabasta Saga

Having a total of five arcs divided within 117 chapters, Alasbasta remains one of the best Sagas in the story. It introduces some of the most beloved One Piece characters of all time, including Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Nefertari Vivi, Portgas D. Ace, Bon Clay, and many more. While the arc focuses mostly on fights, it also begins to tap into the lore by introducing the Poneglyphs, which carry many secrets of the. Void Century.

3) Water 7 Saga

Within four canon arcs and 139 chapters, the story dives deeper into Robin’s tragic past and highlights the horrifying brutality of the World Government. After arriving at Water 7, the crew ran into a series of troubles, but the worst one was Robin’s disappearance. She sacrificed herself to save the Straw Hat Pirates, but Luffy and the others had no plans for letting one of their own die at the hands of the World Government.

2) Dressrosa Saga

With 148 chapters, Dressrosa is only one chapter behind Wano as it sheds more light on Donquixote Doflamingo and his brutal actions. Dressrosa Saga also highlights the impressive alliance between Trafalgar Law and Luffy, who both plan to take down the Warlord before going to Wano.

1) Wano Country Saga

This Saga only contains one arc, which runs for 149 chapters and includes dozens of memorable moments. It delivers some of the best lore and fights in the series so far, including the Gear 5 transformation. It’s the culmination of Luffy’s journey over the years, and it heavily represents some of the biggest themes in the show, making it more than just a power-up.

