One Piece Creator May Have Fumbled the Best Girl & It’s Only Because of One Reason

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has countless well-written characters, but not all of them are as remarkable as Nico Robin. Introduced as an antagonist in the Alabasta Saga, Robin ends up helping Luffy against Crocodile before eventually joining the Straw Hat crew. Although the Straw Hat Pirates were skeptical about her initially, they eventually grew to care about her as one of their own. After traveling all the way to the fabled Sky Island, they got separated in Water 7. It didn’t take long for the crew to learn about Robin’s sacrifice, and they risked everything to save her from execution in Enies Lobby. Apart from being a pirate, Robin is wanted by the World Government because of her ability to read the ancient Poneglyphs, which contain information about the Void Century that is strictly prohibited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, but one cannot reach the last island, Laugh Tale, without deciphering the Poneglyphs, which makes Robin an indispensable member of the crew. Just her one ability is enough to make her the most important Straw Hat member, but she also happens to be an incredible fighter thanks to her Devil Fruit ability. Robin is an all-rounder, and after over two decades, it’s truly baffling that she doesn’t have one of the most common abilities.

One Piece Creator Has No Reason to Stop Robin From Using Haki

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece has a number of incredible female characters, including Robin, Nami, Princess Vivi, and many more, who all have massive fanbases. However, if there’s one thing a majority of these characters lack, it’s the ability to use Haki. While Big Mom, Boa Hancock, Jewelry Bonney, and about a handful more female characters can use Haki, the number is significantly less than the male fighters. That goes the same for the series’ best girl, Robin, who now has a bounty of over a billion berries, making her one of the most wanted pirates in the world. Robin has honed her Devil Fruit abilities massively over the years, and she shocked everyone in Wano with her Demonio Fleur.

However, for someone like her who has spent twenty years of her life running and hiding from the Marines and bounty hunters, not having even the most basic Observation Haki is truly concerning. Not to mention that someone who not only serves as the crew’s archaeologist but also one of the front-line fighters after the Monster Trio, she is far from being weak. During the two years the Straw Hats were separated, Robin trained with the Revolutionary Army, who all honed their skills over the years.

At this point in the story, when the series is in the middle of the Final Saga’s second arc, there’s no reason not to even give her one of the most basic abilities that even low-ranking Marines could use. Although there have been theories about her unlocking this ability in the future, there’s no guarantee what Oda is planning to do. Regardless of why the creator refuses to give her and most female characters the ability to use Haki, Robin has time and again proven her worth as one of the best characters in the series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!