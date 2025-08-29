10 Best One Piece Story Arcs of the Last 28 Years, Ranked (And There’s No Competition)

Few anime and manga have captivated audiences quite like One Piece, and much of that success comes from its unforgettable story arcs. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has crafted a story that blends intense battles, emotional character development, and world-expanding lore into some of the most iconic adventures in anime history. Fans constantly debate the best One Piece arcs, weighing which ones stand above the rest and deserve to be remembered as masterpieces. Whether it’s the tragic backstories that tug at the heartstrings or the jaw-dropping fights that cement the Straw Hats as legends, each saga manages to capture fans’ hearts. It’s within these arcs that One Piece transforms from just another shonen into a timeless epic, one that continues to inspire and unite fans across the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this list, we’ll highlight and rank 10 of the best One Piece Arcs of all time, showcasing the moments, themes, and characters that make them unforgettable. Some arcs are praised for their heartwrenching tragedies that change the Straw Hats forever, while others are remembered for their explosive battles that change the One Piece world as we know it. Furthermore, some arcs expand the lore, which reshape our understanding of the Grand Line itself. No matter the setting or the scale of the battle, each of these arcs represents storytelling at its peak, proving why One Piece continues to stand as one of the most powerful and enduring epics in anime and manga history.

10) Arlong Park

Toei Animation

Arlong Park defines the early days of One Piece perfectly. It’s the first arc where Oda truly showcases the series’ ability to balance lighthearted adventure with deep, emotional storytelling. Nami’s heartbreaking backstory and her desperate struggle against Arlong add a layer of tragedy that hits harder than anything that came before it. Luffy’s decision to fight for her, along with the iconic “Help Me” moment, cemented the bond between the crew as more of a family rather than a pirate gang. For many fans, this is the arc that will make you finally fall in love with the series if you haven’t already.

Beyond its emotional weight, Arlong Park also sets the foundation for some of One Piece’s biggest themes, being freedom, oppression, and the strength to fight back against injustices. Arlong’s tyranny over Cocoyasi Village makes him one of the first true villains of the series, and his defeat represents the Straw Hats’ first major victory against an overwhelming foe. Not to mention, the context behind Arlong’s tyranny gets enhanced by the Fisher Tiger flashback in the Fishman Island Arc, providing insight into his behavior. The arc elevates the story to new heights, proving to viewers that One Piece is more than just a fun pirate adventure.

9) Alabasta

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

If Arlong Park is where One Piece captures your heart, Alabasta is where the series proves it is an epic. Instead of a personal conflict tied to one of the crewmates’ pasts, the Straw Hats get involved with a nationwide rebellion with millions of lives at stake. At the center of the conflict is Princess Vivi, who at this point was an honorary member of the crew, as she fights to save her kingdom from the warlord, Crocodile. With the conflict spanning an entire kingdom and the Straw Hats directly opposing a Warlord for the first time, “Alabasta” pushes One Piece into a new level of storytelling and establishes the crew as forces who can shape the fate of nations.

What makes Alabasta unforgettable is how it balances the grand political conflict with personal moments for the crew. Each Straw Hat faced an opponent that pushed them to their limits, from Zoro learning to cut steel against Mr.1 to Sanji’s clever takedown over Mr.2, both showcasing their growth. Though Luffy’s battle against Crocodile stands out as one of his first true clashes after reaching the Grand Line, a battle that nearly cost him his life multiple times. Beyond the action, the most emotional moment comes with Vivi’s farewell, where the Straw Hats silently raise their arms, revealing their matching “X” marks, an unspoken symbol of their bond. The farewell marks Vivi as a Straw Hat at heart, and highlights Alabasta as one of the first arcs to show how perfectly One Piece can merge powerful storytelling with emotional depth.

8) Sabaody Archepelago

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Sabaody Archipelago Arc is the first arc where Oda rips away any sense of invincibility the Straw Hats had up to this point. It’s the first time the crew saw the horrors of the world with the Slave Auction house, which introduced them to the cruel reality of the Celestial Dragons. Luffy’s explosive punch against Saint Charlos instantly became one of the most satisfying and iconic moments in the series, while also cementing just how untouchable the World Nobles were in the eyes of the world. At the same time, Oda introduces the Supernovas on a whim, alongside Silvers Rayleigh, the right-hand man of Gol D. Roger, expanding the world of pirates further than expected.

What begins as a showcase of possibility and adventure quickly collapses into one of the most crushing defeats the Straw Hats have ever faced. The crew isn’t just beaten, they are completely dismantled and powerless against the overwhelming force of Admiral Kizaru, Sentomaru, and Kuma. In one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series, Luffy is forced to watch all his crewmates disappear one by one, leaving him helpless for the first time in the series. Kuma’s actions, later recontextualized by the Egghead flashbacks, carry a deeper message that they weren’t ready for the New World. This harsh reality makes the Sabaody Archipelago Arc unforgettable, as it strips away hope in the moment while planting the seeds of growth that make their eventual reunion and comeback all the more triumphant.

7) Dressrosa

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dressrosa is basically Alabasta but on a grander scale, taking the themes of corruption, rebellion, and tyranny and amplifying them into one of the longest and most ambitious arcs in One Piece. At the center of it all is Donquixote Doflamingo, a villain whose manipulation of the kingdom through fear, deception, and the power of his Devil Fruit creates a nation drowning in misery. Rebecca mirrors Vivi’s role in Alabasta, standing at the heart of her nation’s struggle as Doflamingo, yet another Warlord, twists her people with lies and fear. Yet Dressrosa pushes the story even further, tying the conflict into the underworld, the Celestial Dragons. At the same time, the arc delivers one of the most emotional surprises in One Piece with the return of Sabo, who carries on Ace’s will by claiming the Flame-Flame Fruit.

What sets Dressrosa apart is how it blends the tragedy of individual characters with battles that decide the fate of an entire kingdom. Law’s heartbreaking backstory with Corazon reveals the depth of Doflamingo’s cruelty and gives his alliance with Luffy a personal edge. The climactic showdown against Doflamingo is one of the most relentless in the series, with Luffy unveiling his Gear Fourth for the first time against him. The aftermath of this fight sent shockwaves around the world, as Admiral Fujitora acknowledged the Straw Hats in their victory against the tyrant, planting the seeds for the eventual abolition of the Warlord system.

6) Whole Cake Island

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Whole Cake Island stands out as one of the more personal arcs in One Piece, shifting the spotlight from Luffy to Sanji and exploring his past. Instead of a kingdom in rebellion, this arc explores Sanji’s fractured family, forcing him back under the grips of Germa 66 and into an arranged marriage within Big Mom’s family. His heartbreaking clash with Luffy, where Luffy declares that he can’t be King of the Pirates without him, is one of the most emotional confrontations in the series, cementing just how important every member of the crew is. At the same time, we also get our first true experience taking on an Emperor against Big Mom, standing as an unstoppable force in the New World.

What sets Whole Cake Island apart is its ability to balance deeply personal struggles with clashes that push the crew to new heights. Sanji’s turmoil over his bloodline and his ultimate reaffirmation of his place within the crew highlight the theme of chosen family over birth family. Meanwhile, Luffy’s fight with Katakuri stands as one of the greatest fights in the series, pushing Luffy to finally master Observation Haki and earn the respect of one of Big Mom’s strongest generals.

5) Elbaf

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Elbaf is the payoff to one of One Piece’s oldest promises, an island of giants teased since the earliest days of the series that finally takes center stage in the New World. After years of foreshadowing through characters like Dorry and Brogy, Big Mom’s flashback, and the legends tied to the giant warriors, Oda brings us to the land that has loomed over the story for decades.

While Elbaf is nowhere near close to finishing its arc, it has proven more than enough that it is worthy of being within the top five arcs in One Piece. With Imu and the Holy Knights finally making their move, it takes a dramatic leap into endgame territory, signaling that Elbaf will have a pivotal role in the final war, yet still having incredible dives into decades-long mysteries. The giants’ history, the Elbaf children’s mural, and Harley’s depiction of three separate worlds expand our understanding of the One Piece universe. Even unfinished, “Elbaf” is already shaping up to be one of the greatest arcs Oda has ever crafted.

4) Marineford

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Marineford is the war arc that puts all other shonen war arcs to shame. What begins as Luffy’s desperate mission to save his brother Ace explodes into a full-scale battle between the Whitebeard Pirates and the entire Marine Headquarters, with the Warlords of the Sea and even the Navy Admirals thrown into the fray. Never before had One Piece brought so many of its most powerful forces together on a single battlefield, making every clash feel like the stuff of legend.

Marineford left an impact that would change the series forever. Whitebeard’s final stand not only showcases his unmatched power but also his role as a father figure who would protect his crew until his last breath. Ace’s tragic death, despite Luffy’s desperate charge, marks one of the most devastating moments in One Piece, shaping his journey more than any victory could. In the chaos, Luffy unknowingly unleashes Conqueror’s Haki for the very first time, proving that eventually, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

3) Enies Lobby

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Enies Lobby is the emotional heart of pre-timeskip One Piece, and the arc where the Straw Hats declare war on the World Government itself. What begins as a rescue mission for Robin becomes a full-scale revolt against one of the most powerful institutions in the world. Robin’s haunting “I want to live” moment stands as one of the most iconic declarations in anime history, a cry that cements the Straw Hats’ to fight for her freedom. In one of the most iconic scenes in the story, Luffy calls on Sogeking to burn down the World Government flag; a bold declaration of war that sent shockwaves throughout the world. From that moment on, the crew was no longer just pirates; they positioned themselves as direct enemies of the Government.

Enies Lobby shines because it pairs that bold declaration of defiance with some of the most thrilling battles in the series. Luffy unveils Gear Second and Gear Third for the first time against CP9, showing just how far he’s willing to push himself to protect his crew. Every Straw Hat gets their own time to shine, with Zoro clashing against Kaku, Sanji’s duel against Jabra, Nami’s victory over Kalifa, and Chopper’s debut of his terrifying Monster Point, just showing how far the crew has come from the early days. The stakes reach their peak with a buster call, an action that shows the mighty power of the government, leaving the crew rushing to leave the island to survive. Ending the arc is one of the most emotional moments in all of One Piece: the farewell to the Going Merry, a scene so powerful it proves Oda can make readers cry over a boat.

2) Egghead

Toei Animation

Egghead is the arc where Oda finally shifts the One Piece story into the endgame. What starts as a visit to the futuristic island of Dr.Vegapunk quickly spirals into one of the most chaotic arcs in the entire series, with the Straw Hats caught in the crossfire between the World Government’s Five Elders and the world’s smartest man who was once subservient to them. Meanwhile, Vegapunk gives us the biggest lore drop in One Piece history, exposing secrets tied to the Void Century, the Ancient Kingdom, and the very nature of the world itself.

Luffy’s battle against Saint Saturn in this arc not only showcased Gear 5 at its most chaotic and creative, but also marked the first true clash between a Straw Hat and one of the Five Elders. Kuma’s flashback delivered one of Oda’s most tragic stories, reframing him not as a weapon of war but as a man who sacrificed everything for his daughter, Bonney. Vegapunk also gave us game-changing lore about Devil Fruits, revealing that they are born from humanity’s desire, along with rocking the planet with an unforgettable broadcast as the ultimate revelation of the world’s true state of affairs.

1) Wano Country

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Wano is the pinnacle of everything One Piece has built toward in the New World. The arc where Oda pulls together years of foreshadowing into one of the most ambitious and cinematic stories in anime history. At its heart, the arc tells the story of the Kozuki Clan’s struggle to liberate their homeland from Kaido and Orochi’s iron grip, a conflict that ties directly into the legacy of the Void Century and Joy Boy himself. With its stunning setting, massive cast, and high stakes, “Wano” is a saga that redefines the series’ scale and ambition, and in a way could act as its own story within One Piece.

Wano’s greatness comes from how it blends deeply personal storytelling with some of the most explosive action the series has ever seen. Oden’s flashback not only delivers one of the most heartwrenching backstories in One Piece, but also connects Wano to Roger, Whitebeard, and the mysteries of the Void Century. On Onigashima, the Straw Hats and their allies from the Worst Generation face off against two of the Emperors of the Sea in a battle of the ages. At the center of it all, Luffy awakens Gear 5, the true power of the Warrior of Liberation, the Sun God Nika. The power that ultimately liberates Wano from Kaido and Orochi, turning the climax into a celebration of hope and freedom. By the end of the arc, Luffy and his crew have truly emerged as a crew deserving of being at the top.

Do you agree with our list? Let us know down in the comment section below!