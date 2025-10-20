10 Best Black Anime Characters Of All Time

Anime isn’t known for having a lot of representation for black people or other minorities, which is more understandable than people might think. Not only are most anime either set in Japan or built around an Asian aesthetic, but Japan is a fairly homogenous country, so most creators likely have no noteworthy experience with foreigners to include in their stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black characters are a noted rarity in anime and manga, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely unheard of, as there are plenty of anime with tasteful and all-around great depictions of black characters. A few characters like that especially stand out, and in many cases, they’re not only great sources of representation, but they’re some of the best characters in their respective anime, as well.

10) Garterbelt

Garterbelt is one of the eponymous heroes of Studio Trigger’s Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt. Garterbelt is the priest of Daten City in charge of giving Panty and Stocking their missions to take down Ghosts, and while the Anarchy Sisters deal with each new Ghost, Garterbelt typically spends his time hitting on young boys and indulging in his bondage fetish.

Not only is Garterbelt responsible for some of the best jokes in Panty & Stocking, but he also gets a surprising amount of depth in both the original series and New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt. Said sequel even updated Garterbelt’s design to be less offensive, so it’s clear that even the creators wanted Garterbelt to be someone people would care about.

9) Dutch

Dutch is one of the main characters of Madhouse’s Black Lagoon and the leader of the Lagoon Company. Dutch is a former Marine who went AWOL near the end of the Vietnam War, which led to his relocation to Thailand to become a mercenary and eventually founding the Lagoon Company, where the rest of the main cast is employed.

While Dutch doesn’t get as much focus as Rock or Revy, just like the rest of the cast, Dutch always plays into the part of someone who can deliver high-octane action while also having moments of genuine heart. Dutch is an understated part of why Black Lagoon is so great, and 20 years later, that hasn’t changed in the slightest.

8) Yoruichi Shihoin

Yoruichi Shihoin is a major supporting character in Studio Pierrot’s Bleach. A former Soul Reaper captain, Yoruichi went into exile helping Urahara escape from Soul Society when Aizen framed him for Hollowfying other Soul Reapers, and decades later, she’s one of Ichigo’s biggest allies in his fights with Aizen and other major threats.

Bleach probably has one of the best casts of female characters in shonen anime, and between her great design, fun writing, and overall competence, Yoruichi has been one of the biggest standouts from day one. Yoruichi is a character who’s black-coded as opposed to being actually black, but a great character like her is still great representation, either way.

7) Mohammed Avdol

Mohammed Avdol is one of the main characters of David Production’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. After DIO’s revival puts Holly’s life in danger, Avdol, as Joseph Joestar’s friend and one of the few people to survive an encounter with DIO, helps lead the fight against DIO and his minions, although he would ultimately die before the final battle.

JoJo making an Egyptian character a main character in the 90s, of all eras, was nothing but stellar representation, and Avdol’s fun writing and iconic Stand design helped sell that even further. Avdol, unfortunately, didn’t get as much to do as the rest of the cast, but it’s easy to see why he’s such an iconic member of the franchise.

6) Ogun Montgomery

Ogun Montgomery is a major supporting character in David Production’s Fire Force. Ogun was friends with Shinra and Arthur while they trained together at the academy, and as Company 8 leads the investigation into the White-Clads and the Evangelist, Ogun quickly joins in to help with the fight to save the world.

Between his incredible depth, unique powerset, and a stunning character design, it’s easy to see Ogun as one of the coolest characters in all of Fire Force. Series creator Atsushi Ohkubo said that he created characters like Ogun and Soul Eater’s Kilik because he wanted to see more black characters in anime, and that dedication has more than paid off.

5) Killer Bee

Killer Bee is a major supporting character in Studio Pierrot’s Naruto: Shippuden and the Jinchuriki of the Hidden Cloud Village. On the surface, Bee is nothing more than a clown who spends all his free time coming up with new raps, but beneath it all is a ninja with a lot of insight into life and even more battle prowess.

While Killer Bee is played mostly for laughs, not only is he always funny, but his fun fighting style and surprisingly insightful personality make him an all-around great addition to the cast from day one. Killer Bee was a late addition to Naruto, but with how strong an impression he left, it’s hard to imagine Naruto without him.

4) Usopp

Usopp is the marksman of the Straw Hat Pirates and one of the main characters of Toei Animation’s One Piece. Usopp was one of the first characters to join the crew, and while his first instinct is almost always to act like a coward, he always finds the strength to help his friends when it really comes down to it.

One Piece having a canonically black main character like Usopp is great on its own, but with how much Usopp adds to both the comedy and action, he’s always served as a great addition to the cast. Recent arcs haven’t given Usopp much to do, but hopefully, he’ll have more moments to shine as One Piece continues its final saga.

3) Carole Stanley

Carole Stanley is one of the eponymous co-protagonists of Bones Film’s Carole & Tuesday. Carole is an orphan refugee living on Mars who has a chance encounter with a runaway rich girl named Tuesday Simmons, and after discovering their shared passion for music, Carole and Tuesday form a musical duo to take Mars by storm.

Legendary director Shinichiro Watanabe has always loved Western culture, and nowhere is that more apparent than with Carole’s gorgeous character design and strong character arc about needing to find her place in the world. It’s one of the most tasteful handlings of a minority character in recent media, and that’s especially saying a lot for a Watanabe project.

2) Casca

Casca is the female protagonist of OLM, Inc.’s Berserk. Introduced as Griffith’s second-in-command in the Band of the Hawk, Casca’s loyalty to Guts and Griffith helped both of them grow to achieve their dreams, and it’s the love Guts and Casca would eventually feel for one another that would become one of the driving forces of Berserk’s narrative.

Between her romance with Guts and how well Berserk fleshes out her character in the Golden Age arc, Casca stands out as one of the greatest female characters in all of anime. The fact that Casca can be seen as a black character makes that even better, and it’s easy to see why she’s become so iconic.

1) Afro Samurai

Afro Samurai is the eponymous hero of Gonzo’s Afro Samurai. Afro’s father was the greatest warrior in the world before he was cruelly murdered by the outlaw Justice, and ever since then, Afro has devoted his life to becoming a great warrior in his own right to kill Justice and avenge his father’s death.

With Samuel L. Jackson voicing the protagonist and RZA making the soundtrack, Afro Samurai is beautifully and unapologetically black, and Afro’s great writing that combines heart and hype at every turn is a major part of that. Few anime are as iconic as Afro Samurai, and it’s easy to see why its hero is, without question, anime’s best black character.